Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Assam's Karimganj

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Assam police seized a huge amount of illicit drugs in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.

As many as 20,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a suspected smuggler at Kanishail area.

The individual, identified as Iqbal Hussain, was taken into custody soon after.

Sources said that the estimated market value of the seized Yaba tablets is Rs 1 crore.

Recently, the Mizoram Police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 28 crores following an operation conducted in parts of the Champhai district.