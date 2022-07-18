Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Assam's Karimganj, One Held

Assam police on Monday seized illegal Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Karimganj district.

One person has been arrested in connection to it, identified as one Aasab Uddin, hailing from Patharkandi town in the district.

According to sources, a team of police conducted a raid at the house of the accused based on specific information and recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets.

Following the seizure, Aasab Uddin was taken into custody.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is underway, the police informed.

Recently, troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier foiled a narcotic smuggling bid and apprehended one person along with a large quantity of illicit Yaba Tablets.

Acting on reliable intelligence input, the troops conducted an operation near the bordering village of Sukarurkuthi along the Indo-Bangladesh border and apprehended the smuggler who was in possession of 5,600 Yaba tablets worth Rs 28 lakh.