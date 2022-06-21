Yoga Day celebrated at Northeast Cancer Hospital

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Northeast Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI) in Jorabat organised a Yoga camp on Tuesday.
The camp was organised to create awareness about Yoga and its benefits.
Inaugurating the event, eminent actor Champak Sharma spoke about the various benefits about practicing Yoga daily.
Meanwhile, Yogaguru Basanta Mazumdar, who was present as the special guest of the occasion delivered tips on various Yoga forms and spoke on the health effects of Yoga.
Chairman of NECHRI Ganesh Tamuli, Managing Director Dr. Munindra Narayan Baruah, Dr. Dhiren Kumar Nath, Dr. Robin Gohain, along with the staff of the institute were present at the occasion.
The theme of this year’s Yoga Day is "Yoga for humanity”. It has been selected after much deliberation and consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.