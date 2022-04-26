Young Girl Gang-Raped In Assam's Karbi Anglong

A young girl was allegedly gang-raped in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday night.

As per sources, the girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was on her way to watch a local bihu function. Hours later, locals found her lying unconscious in a naked state by the side of the road.

The victim girl was then rushed to a hospital where she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

The incident was reported in Englang village in Bakaliaghat of East Karbi Anglong district.

Meanwhile, enraged locals demanded the arrest of the culprits as soon as possible.

Police have reached the scene and investigation into the matter has commenced.

