Youths in Assam To Receive Rs 2 Lakh Financial Aid Under New Scheme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that a scheme will be launched by the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh each to youth for their self-employment.
The chief minister informed that two lakh youths in the state will receive financial assistance under ‘Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom’ scheme and the registration for the scheme will start from September 23-24.
The announcement was made in a video conference held by CM Sarma with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi today.
“The Chief Minister later told mediapersons that the new scheme would provide financial assistance for Rs 2 lakh each to two lakh youth for making them self-independent,” a statement from the CMO reads.
The other officials that attended meeting were: Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political, Ravi Kota and Resident Commissioner, MS Manivannan.