Youth’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam’s Salbari

In a tragic incident, a youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Salbari in Baksa district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Bhobin Boro.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Bhobin was returning home with two friends after attending Lakshmi Puja celebrations.

According to family members, he was found laying in an unconscious condition far away from his house. Though he was shifted to a hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the two friends by the family members of the deceased.

The duo identified as Khanin Boro and Chinese Boro are currently on the run.

The body has been taken for post-mortem report. A police investigation has been launched into the incident.