Zubeen Death Case: Partha Pratim Goswami Appears Before CID Today

Partha Pratim Goswami, Zubeen's Former Bandmate, appears before CID today.He urges public to hand evidence to SIT and stop spreading unverified posts on social media.

Partha Pratim Goswami, a close associate and ex bandmate of Zubeen Garg, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today and made an emotional public appeal, urging people not to circulate unverified claims on social media and to submit any information directly to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking outside the CID office, Partha requested that those who have posted about Zubeen’s character to refrain from further commentary and to cooperate with the investigation.

Goswami urged to public, “If you have any material in your hands, please hand it over to the SIT. Do not post on Facebook without verification.”

Partha also demanded that anyone who has made character-related allegations against Zubeen be brought under investigation.

He stated that only those who were close to Zubeen only truly know the facts about his character.

“Those culprits in lockup must face justice,” he said and also urging that defence lawyers should not attempt to exonerate them.

He further alleged that a circle of people had kept Zubeen isolated (kept him inside a Lakshman Rekha) and that is why no one was else was able to help Zubeen at that time.

In the latest report, Partha Pratim Goswami and Bankim Roy Medhi have been taken to court for recording their statements.

They both have left the CID office and are en route to appear before the magistrate to provide their testimonies as part of the ongoing investigation into Zubeen's death.

Earlier, Goswami criticized Siddharth Sharma and Shekhar Jyoti, who were closely accompanying Zubeen, for failing to ensure his well-being.

He said that the night before the incident, Zubeen had partied and was not allowed proper rest, yet was taken directly to the island for a yacht party the following day. “Zubeen needed proper sleep and rest to regain energy, but they didn’t let him. Was this negligence or worse?” Goswami questioned.

