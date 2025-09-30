Zubeen Death Case; Sanjiv Narain And DSP Sandipan Garg Appears Before CID

On Tuesday, AM Television Chairman and Managing Director Sanjive Narain , a close associate of the late singer, appeared at the CID office and assured officials of his full cooperation. Narain, who has faced public scrutiny amid widespread social media speculation and allegations, earlier described the accusations against him as “malicious, painful, and deeply unfair.” Speaking at a press conference on September 24, he said he refrained from commenting immediately after Garg’s death to allow the people of Assam time to mourn.

DSP Sandipan Garg also appeared before the CID on Tuesday. According to the report, he was among those present aboard the yacht in Singapore at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death.

Earlier in the day, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were summoned and interrogated for several hours before being released. CID officials confirmed that eight additional individuals connected to the North East Festival were also questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

All ten individuals, including Goswami and Mahanta, have been instructed to reappear before the CID whenever required.

The investigation continues to unfold as authorities work to piece together the events surrounding Zubeen's sudden demise.

