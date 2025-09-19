Zubeen Garg: A Journey of Music, Love, and Legacy

Zubeen Garg and Garima

Personal life and marriage

Mr. Garg has been vocal about his love and personal life on various occasions. He himself confessed that he made many girlfriends while he was travelling from one place to another with his father. When he was studying in Tamulpur, he had two girlfriends named Junmoni and Runjun and he composed his song "Junmoni Runjun" by taking inspiration from these two girlfriends. Zubeen met his wife Garima Saikia Garg through a letter Garima wrote to him after listening to his albums Anamika and Maya. . At that time Garima was studying in Bombay and she was feeling very homesick and Zubeen made an entry into her life. They started dating and finally one day Zubeen proposed her to which Garima gave a positive nod. On 4 February, 2002, Garg married Garima. Garima Saikia Garg is a professionally acclaimed Fashion Designer.