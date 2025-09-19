Zubeen Garg: A Journey of Music, Love, and Legacy

Zubeen Garg's Early Life
Born on 18 November 1972, he came from a musically gifted family; his mother Ily Borthakur was poet and singer and his father Mohini Mohan (Kapil Mehta) Garg loved music. As a boy Zubeen was named after the great composer Zubin Mehta. His younger sister Jonkey Borthakur was an actress and singer who died in a car accident.
Zubeen Garg's Education
Zubeen Garg did his schooling in various places of Assam, Jorhat, Karimganj, Bijni and Tamulpur. Moreover, he did learn Tabla from Guru Robin Banerjee and Assamese folk music from Guru Romoni Rai. He also went to J.B.College in Jorhat and then he moved to B. Barooah College to pursue his Bachelor of Science following his family permanently settling Guwahati. But he did not complete his graduation because his interest was in music and his life had a turning point after he received the gold medal for his western solo performance in the Youth Festival held in 1992.
Musical and beginnings
Zubeen started playing instrument early. His contributions are mostly attributed in Assamese, Bengali and Bollywood music and films. He is also an instrumentalist and plays 12 instruments including dhol, dotara, drums, guitar, harmonica, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard, tabla and various percussion instruments. his first breakthrough came in the 1990s with Assamese song “Anamika”(1992). Anamika became an instant hit in the entire North-East region. In 1995, he went to Mumbai to work with the Bollywood music industry. Then, he recorded few Hindi albums and films' songs like Chandni Raat, Yuhi Kabhi, Fiza and Kaante.his biggest hit ‘’ya ali”(gangster,2006) was nationwide sensation that earned him awards and global recognition. In 2007, his next Hindi album Zindagi was released. Zubeen Garg has recorded 200+ hindi songs in bollywood films.
Versatility beyond singing.
Not just a singer Zubeen is also a composer,lyricist,actor,producer,director, and philanthropist. He acted in Assamese films like ‘’Mission China (2017) which he also directed. He also worked in the video album of his Assamese audio album "Rumal" which was released in 2008. Garg's achievement as a music director can be seen when he won the "Best Music Direction" for the film "Echoes of Silence" in the 55th National Film Awards.He also got nominated for the film "Dinabandhu" in the 52nd National Film Awards for best music direction. He gain his contribution as a producer is reflected in his films Dinabandhu (2004), Mission China (2017), Kanchanjangha (2019).
Personal life and marriage
Mr. Garg has been vocal about his love and personal life on various occasions. He himself confessed that he made many girlfriends while he was travelling from one place to another with his father. When he was studying in Tamulpur, he had two girlfriends named Junmoni and Runjun and he composed his song "Junmoni Runjun" by taking inspiration from these two girlfriends. Zubeen met his wife Garima Saikia Garg through a letter Garima wrote to him after listening to his albums Anamika and Maya. . At that time Garima was studying in Bombay and she was feeling very homesick and Zubeen made an entry into her life. They started dating and finally one day Zubeen proposed her to which Garima gave a positive nod. On 4 February, 2002, Garg married Garima. Garima Saikia Garg is a professionally acclaimed Fashion Designer.
AWARD AND HONOURS
Zubeen Garg has received many awards and honours for his works in the industry. He honoured with Purushottam Das award. In 2005, he was nominated for the 52nd National Film Awards in the categories of best supporting actor and best music direction for the movie Dinabandhu . In the same year he won BFJA award for the movie Shudhu Tumi in the best music director category. In 2005 itself, Zubeen Garg also won the Prag Cine Award for the best playback singer for the movie Rang.
FACE OF KINDNESS
CONCLUSION
Zubeen Garg’s life is a story of passion, perseverance, and boundless creativity. From a small-town boy in Assam to a national icon, he carved a niche in music, cinema, and beyond, always carrying his roots close to his heart. His journey reflects not only the brilliance of a multi-faceted artist but also the compassion of a human being who extended his love far beyond the stage. Whether through his soul-stirring songs, experimental films, or acts of kindness, Zubeen proved that artistry is not just about fame,it is about touching lives. His legacy will continue to inspire generations, reminding us that music, when born from the heart, becomes eternal.