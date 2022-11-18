Assam's Music Icon Zubeen Garg Turns 50

Assamese singing sensation Zubeen Garg has turned 50 today and wishes have started to pour for his golden jubilee.
Zubeen Garg, a singer from Assam, is an icon in the state. His numerous songs are much loved and heard by the youth and elderly alike.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Zubeen! May Maa Kamakhya & Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health, and may you continue to enthral us with your melodious songs. @zubeengarg1”
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika also conveyed his greetings to Zubeen.
“Wishing the heartthrob of India’s music industry & singing sensation @zubeengarg1 a very Happy Birthday! May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health & prosperity always,” he tweeted.