Assam's Music Icon Zubeen Garg Turns 50

Zubeen Garg, a singer from Assam, is an icon in the state. His numerous songs are much loved and heard by the youth and elderly alike.
Pratidin Bureau

Assamese singing sensation Zubeen Garg has turned 50 today and wishes have started to pour for his golden jubilee.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Zubeen! May Maa Kamakhya & Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health, and may you continue to enthral us with your melodious songs. @zubeengarg1”

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika also conveyed his greetings to Zubeen.

“Wishing the heartthrob of India’s music industry & singing sensation @zubeengarg1 a very Happy Birthday! May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health & prosperity always,” he tweeted.

