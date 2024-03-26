Zubeen Garg Exudes Determination: CAA Abolition Inevitable Despite Current Form

During a press conference at the Dispur Press Club on Tuesday, where he discussed his upcoming film 'Sikar', Garg seized the opportunity to publicly address the CAA issue. Through a circular titled "কা'ৰ বিষয়ে মোৰ ক'বলগীয়া" (My Statement on CAA), he reiterated his unwavering stance against the law, denouncing it as "useless" and declaring his determination to continue protesting against it through various platforms, including stage performances and social media.