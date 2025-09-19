BIG BREAKING: Zubeen Garg is No More

The music world has been shaken by the tragic news that renowned singer Zubeen Garg is no more. Known for his unforgettable voice and iconic contribution to the music of Assam and beyond, Zubeen’s passing has left fans and admirers across the globe in deep shock.

The singer was in Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today. However, while scuba diving earlier. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Singapore, where doctors fought tirelessly to save him. Despite their best efforts, he could not be revived.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise marks the end of an era for the music and cultural landscape of the Northeast. For millions, his songs were not just music but an emotion — a bridge connecting people to their roots and identity. Tributes have already begun pouring in as fans, fellow artists, and political leaders express their grief over this heartbreaking loss.