"Zubeen Garg Posthumous Report Under Legal Process, Court Is Only Gateway": Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed public concerns regarding the posthumous report of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. He stated that the report has not been made public as it forms part of an ongoing legal process.

“The police will receive the report first, after which it will be submitted to the court. Anyone wishing to see it can do so through the court,” CM Sarma said. He further added, “If someone wants, I can make arrangements for them to view it. I have not interfered much in the police investigation process.”

The remarks come amid growing public interest and demands for transparency in the investigation into Garg’s untimely death.

Earlier last Monday, the Chief Minister had confirmed that the post-mortem of Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 7:30 AM on Tuesday (September 23), ahead of the cremation ceremony. The CM also said that he consulted Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who had no objection to the post-mortem being conducted in Guwahati.

It is to be noted that the demand for a fresh forensic investigation gained momentum following the testimony of Shekhar Goswami, who was present with Garg in Singapore on the day of the tragedy, i.e. on September 19. Prominent Assamese personalities have urged the state government to ensure a transparent autopsy and toxicology test.

Renowned writer Rita Chowdhury said, “The sudden and mysterious passing of our beloved singer Zubeen Garg has shaken the very soul of Assam. In this hour of collective grief, the people are united in demanding a transparent toxicology test, autopsy, and post-mortem before his cremation. This will safeguard truth and justice and uphold the credibility of the Assam government in the eyes of its people.”

Echoing similar concerns, Assamese actor Ravi Sarma stressed that an experienced team of forensic doctors should conduct the post-mortem in Assam. “Otherwise, a shadow of doubt will forever remain regarding the fate of the artist who was the very soul of Assam,” he said.

Mira Borthakur Goswami, President of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, demanded a second post-mortem in Assam, raising questions about the condition of Garg’s body after recovery from water.

In a Facebook post, forensic expert Dr. Pranab Kumar Sarmah highlighted the possibility of poisoning alongside drowning. He noted, “Symptoms like vomiting, cyanosis of the fingers, foaming from the mouth, and yellowish discoloration are extremely suspicious. There was no observed effort to remove water from the lungs, and CPR would not restore heartbeat if lungs were filled with water. The person appeared immobilized, with no signs of life upon arrival.”

As Assam mourns the loss of its musical icon, the state government faces mounting calls for transparency, accountability, and a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s tragic demise.

