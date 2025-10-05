Zubeen Garg SIT Probe: Key Individuals Yet to Be Summoned, Public Demands Answers

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID continues its probe into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg, but questions remain over the progress and approach of the investigation. Individuals connected to the case have been summoned one by one, but many key figures, despite being present in Singapore at the time, remain unarrested or unexamined.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma have been arrested, and associates Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were taken into custody after four days of questioning. Yet, Zubeen’s own brother, Sandipan Garg—also present in Singapore during the incident—continues to be questioned without arrest. Observers wonder why some key figures are being treated differently.

Other individuals present in Singapore, including CMD of AM Television Dr. Sanjive Narain, journalist Pranoy Bordoloi, actress Nishita Goswami, and DY365’s Delhi-based journalist Sarswat Goswami, have been questioned—but what about the broader circle of associates who may hold vital information?

Zubeen’s wife, sister, and other relatives have provided statements, while singer Sweety Das has openly accused Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta on social media. Singer Meghna Barpujari and actress Baishali Medhi have also appeared before the CID. However, Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta and director of his company Trend MMS, has visited the CID office repeatedly without being questioned. Likewise, Zubeen’s former manager, Tarsem Mittal, has yet to be summoned.

Meanwhile, members of the Assam Association Singapore, reportedly present in Singapore at the time, have been instructed to appear in Assam by October 6—but none have complied. Even Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed frustration over bringing them forward.

As the investigation continues, questions linger: Are all key witnesses being treated equally? Are crucial pieces of the puzzle being overlooked? The public waits, seeking justice for Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: CID Alleges Digital Deletion, PAN Fraud — Was Zubeen Garg’s Death a Tip of the Iceberg?