Zubeen Garg to Quit Bihu Functions from Next Year

Assam heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Monday announced that he will quit Bihu functions from next year. Commenting on the change in Bihu systems as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Zubeen said that if they want to change the system, then they should change.

He said that if the system of Bihu changes every year, then the artists will face problem. “Next year I will complete 50 years of age and after that I will quit Bihu,” he said.

Notably, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that there won’t be any COVID protocols for celebrating Bohag Bihu. The Chief Minister also announced that the 10-years old Bihu committee will be granted with a financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakhs. “We will grant financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakhs to the Bihu committees which are 10-years old. The decision has been taken so that the business establishments could get rid of donations,” CM Sarma said.

“In view of Rongali Bihu festivities in April, CM Dr @himantabiswa

requests organisers not to force businesses for donations and announces a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to Bihu committees which are over 10 years old & hold Bihu functions in the first week of Bohag month,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, prominent Bihu celebration committees of the city have welcomed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's call for organizing Bihu functions without collecting donations from traders but sought the Government's assistance to continue the celebration of the foremost cultural festival of Assam.



