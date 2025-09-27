Zubeen Garg’s Biography to be Published in 14 Indian Languages

In a significant development, the president of the Assam Vidyaloi Siksha Parisad announced that the biography of Assam’s music icon, Zubeen Garg, will be published as part of school curriculum initiatives. The announcement was made at Zubeen Garg’s residence in Khalihipara.

The Assam Vidyaloi Siksha Parisad has confirmed that Zubeen Garg’s biography will be included in the MIL syllabus across 14 major Indian languages, enabling students nationwide, including Assam’s younger generation, to learn about the life and legacy of the celebrated singer.

Meanwhile, Gauhati University has announced that it’s Centre for Performing Arts and Culture will be renamed in his honour. The decision, confirmed on September 26, 2025, seeks to commemorate Garg’s immense contributions to Assam’s music and cultural heritage.

As part of the tribute, the university plans to install a statue of Zubeen Garg at the centre’s entrance, creating a lasting symbol of inspiration for students and artists. Additionally, a coffee table book chronicling his artistic journey and achievements will be published.

To further celebrate his legacy, Gauhati University will introduce a new category titled “Zubeen’s Songs” in its inter-college youth festival, encouraging young talents to perform his music and keep his artistic spirit alive.

Gauhati University’s decision to rename its Performing Arts Centre in Zubeen Garg’s honour ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and music lovers, keeping alive the voice that became synonymous with Assam’s cultural identity.