Zubeen Garg’s Death a ‘Murder’, Not Mishap: CM Sarma Reiterates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday publicly acknowledged that the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg was not an accident, but a murder.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “Today, I am not saying Zubeen’s accident — I am saying Zubeen’s murder. We will file the chargesheet before December 17. I have set a target of around December 8. We are fully prepared from every angle.”

Sarma disclosed that since the case involves incidents that took place outside India, official approval from the Union Home Ministry is required before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) can submit the chargesheet.

“If any incident happens in a foreign country, approval from the Home Ministry is necessary before filing the chargesheet. Yesterday, I held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the clearance comes soon. In the next three to four days, the SIT will write to the MHA, and we hope to receive approval quickly. As soon as we get it — by December 7, 8, or 9 — we will submit the chargesheet,” the Chief Minister said.

Since Zubeen’s passing, the SIT has been conducting an extensive probe, collecting evidence, examining witnesses, and coordinating with agencies beyond state borders. The case has stirred emotional outpouring across Assam and the Northeast, with fans holding candlelight vigils and demanding swift action.