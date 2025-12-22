Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ Seen as Spiritual Masterpiece, Says Majuli Satradhikar

Sri Sri Noni Gopal Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Dakhinpat Satra in Majuli, has offered a profound interpretation of Zubeen Garg's composition ‘Mayabini’, emphasizing its spiritual dimensions.

Describing Zubeen Garg not merely as an artist but as a man imbued with spiritual consciousness, Sri Goswami explained that Mayabini is far more than a song of love. It embodies deep philosophical and spiritual truths, reflecting the artist’s vision of divinity and cosmic order.

According to the Satradhikar, lines from the song such as “Mayabini ratir bukut, dekha palo tomar chobi…” carry layered meanings. Here, “ratir” (night) symbolizes darkness or maya, the illusion that binds the world, while “tomar chobi” (your image) represents the supreme consciousness or Krishna, the eternal orchestrator of the universe.

Zubeen, Sri Goswami noted, had glimpsed the divine only through this spiritual lens.

The song further contrasts darkness with light, with the sun representing knowledge and illumination. Zubeen’s depiction of light awakening within the heart reflects the awakening of consciousness and the dispelling of ignorance, explaining why he described the divine as arising like a “river of sun” in the human heart.

Shri Goswami’s interpretation casts Zubeen Garg not just as a musical genius, but as a sage with profound spiritual insight, offering a deeper understanding of Mayabini’s enduring legacy.

