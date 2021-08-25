Leopard Cub Rescued From Tea Estate In Dibrugarh

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: ANI

A two-year-old leopard was rescued on Wednesday at a tea estate in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

According to forest rangers in Dibrugarh, the female cub was rescued from Jalan Tea Estate and is currently kept under observation.

Acting on complaints of a leopard loitering inside the tea estate, the Dibrugarh Range rangers set up two cages and the cub was cage last night.

There were no injuries on her body while rescuing her today.

The tea estate is situated just outskirts of Dibrugarh town.

