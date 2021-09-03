‘LGBI Airport Will Not Be Renamed’, Says CM Sarma After Meeting Adani Officials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the name of Guwahati Airport will not change and shall always remain as Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport.

He met Jeet Adani, the promoter of Airports for the Adani group of companies in Guwahati today and during discussions, CM Sarma said that the name will not change, to which, Jeet Adani assured that there shall be no change at any cost.

“Met Sri Jeet Adani, Promoter, Airports @AdaniOnline today. During discussions, I clearly told that name of Guwahati Airport will always remain as Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport. Sri Adani assured that & further committed to develop this as among the best airports in India,” CM Sarma tweeted.

Earlier last month, CM Sarma had said that the name of the airport will always be after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi as long as he will remain the CM of Assam and Narendra Modi as the PM.

This comes after a controversy had erupted after a picture of a newspaper advertisement went viral on social media which suggests that the LGBI airport is renamed to Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited.

The advertisement is about e-tendering, inviting parties to participate in the process for provisions of various non-aeronautical services at the airport.