10 Best Indoor Plants for Clean Air and a Healthier Home – This World Environment Day 2025

Every year on June 5, the world comes together to observe World Environment Day, a global event initiated by the United Nations in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The first theme, “Only One Earth” (1974), highlighted the urgent need to protect our planet. Today, as pollution levels continue to rise, small steps—like adding indoor plants—can contribute to both our health and the environment.

If you're staying indoors more often—whether at home or work—introducing air-purifying plants can significantly improve your indoor air quality. These green companions not only absorb harmful toxins but also bring a calming and aesthetic appeal to your space.

10 Best Indoor Plants for Clean Air and Overall Wellness.

1. Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

One of the top-rated plants by NASA for air purification, the Snake Plant filters out benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene. It also releases oxygen at night, making it perfect for bedrooms.

Benefits:

Easy to care for

Removes multiple toxins

Improves sleep quality

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

The Spider Plant is a resilient and pet-safe choice that combats carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and benzene. It thrives in indirect sunlight and cooler conditions.

Benefits:

Low maintenance

Ideal for beginners

Tolerates indirect light

3. Aloe Vera

Known for its medicinal and cosmetic uses, Aloe Vera also acts as a natural air filter, absorbing pollutants like formaldehyde and benzene.

Benefits:

Heals burns and wounds

Filters harmful chemicals

Great for small spaces

4. Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)

Also called Golden Palm or Butterfly Palm, the Areca Palm is a natural humidifier that purifies indoor air by removing xylene, toluene, benzene, and formaldehyde.

Benefits:

Adds moisture to the air

Safe for pets

Visually appealing

5. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace Lilies are stunning indoor plants that cleanse the air of benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene. Their elegant white blooms make them popular for indoor décor.

Benefits:

Enhances oxygen levels

Removes mold spores

Symbol of peace and prosperity

6. Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

The Rubber Plant is known for its high oxygen production and ability to remove formaldehyde from indoor spaces. It has large, glossy leaves and thrives in medium light.

Benefits:

Excellent pollutant remover

Stylish and easy to grow

Humidity-resistant

7. Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)

This lush green plant is a natural humidifier and effective in eliminating formaldehyde and xylene. It prefers cool, humid conditions with indirect sunlight.

Benefits:

Improves air moisture

Detoxifies the atmosphere

Beautiful hanging option

8. Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii)

A popular houseplant, the Bamboo Palm helps filter benzene, formaldehyde, and airborne allergens. It also adds a tropical vibe to any space.

Benefits:

Pet-friendly

Adds fresh oxygen

Works well in shaded rooms

9. English Ivy (Hedera helix)

English Ivy is one of the best plants for absorbing airborne mold and allergens. It is also effective in reducing levels of formaldehyde, benzene, and toluene.

Benefits:

Great for people with allergies

Compact and versatile

Ideal for bathroom use

10. Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema)

This vibrant plant filters indoor air pollutants such as formaldehyde and benzene, while being one of the easiest houseplants to grow, even for beginners.

Benefits:

Tolerates low light

Decorative foliage

Improves room ambiance

Celebrating World Environment Day 2025 can begin at home, with a few thoughtful, green choices. Indoor air pollution is real, and these top 10 air-purifying plants offer an easy and beautiful solution. From boosting oxygen levels to removing harmful toxins, these plants improve your health while promoting environmental sustainability.

So this June 5, bring nature indoors and contribute to a cleaner, greener Earth—one plant at a time.

