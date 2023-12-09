150+ Couple Instagram Captions for Your Cutest Pictures Together

"With you, every moment is special."

"Love is the answer, no matter the question."

"Our love is the real MVP."

"Just you and me against the world."

"Love is the key to happiness."

"Love is the best kind of therapy."

"Making memories with my better half."

"Just the two of us."

"Together is a wonderful place to be."

"Simply, you and me."

"In your arms is where I belong."

"Love you to the moon and back."

"You and me make a great 'we'."

"Life is better with you by my side."

"Our love is my favorite story."

"Happiness is being with you."

"Every moment is a love story with you."

"My favorite person in just one frame."

"Love is the best kind of post."

"Our love is the highlight of my feed."

"Crazy about you, crazier about our posts."

"In the frame of love."

"Our love is too big for just one caption."

"My heart clicks with yours."

"Our love story: scroll down for more."

"In a sea of photos, you're my favorite."

"Love is the best content."

"Our love is too big for just one post."

"Love is the caption of our story."

"Just a couple of lovebirds in a digital world."

"Our love shines brighter than any filter."

"In a world full of posts, I choose you."

"Soulmates in pixels and in real life."

"Love is a journey, and Instagram is our map."

"Creating our own happily ever after."

"Love is the best filter."

"Heart skips a beat, and so does my Instagram."

"Crazy about you and our Insta-worthy moments."

"Our love story is my favorite."

"Just a couple of heart emojis in a world of hashtags."

"Partners in crime and in love."

"To infinity and beyond."

"Always by your side."

"Life is better with you."

"You are my today."

"In this together."

"In love and loving it."

"Happily married and wouldn't have it any other way."

"In the journey of marriage, every day is a new opportunity to love and cherish."

"Through all the seasons of life, our love remains unwavering."

"Marriage is the art of being a team and creating a masterpiece together."

"In the story of us, 'forever' is our favorite chapter."

"Through thick and thin, we've created a love that stands the test of time."

"Marriage isn't just a milestone; it's a beautiful journey we navigate hand in hand."

"Together, we've built a life full of love, laughter, and endless memories."

"Married life: where love is the foundation and joy is the constant."

"In the adventure of life, you're my favorite companion."

"Through the years, our love has only grown stronger."

"Love deepens, and laughter continues in this beautiful journey called marriage."

"Forever thankful for the 'I do' that changed everything."

"Marriage is not just a word; it's a promise we keep every day."

"In the story of us, every chapter is better than the last."

"The greatest love story is ours."

"Forever saying 'I do' to us."

"Marriage is a journey made sweeter with you."

"Together is a beautiful place to be, especially when it's with you."

"In this marriage, love is the anchor and laughter is the best medicine."

"Through the highs and lows, grateful to have you by my side."

"Marriage: where the adventure truly begins."

"The best part of my day is coming home to you."

"Married and still madly in love."

"Love is not just an emotion; it's a commitment we make every day."

"Cheers to love, laughter, and a lifetime of memories together."

"In the dance of life, you're my favorite partner."

"To love, laughter, and a lifetime of adventures together."

"Marriage is falling in love every day with the same person."

"Through thick and thin, still crazy in love."

"Marriage is a journey, and I wouldn't want anyone else by my side."

"Happily ever after starts every day with you."

"Married life: where love is the key and laughter is the secret."

"Together is a wonderful place to be, especially when it's forever."

"Still my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye."

"In your love, I've found my forever joy."

"You're my sunshine on the cloudiest days."

"Love is the compass that guides us through life's adventures."

"With you, every day is a love-filled journey."

"In the dance of life, you're my favorite partner."

"Love is the thread that weaves the fabric of our story."

"You're not just my love; you're my greatest blessing."

"With you, I've learned that love is an endless adventure."

"In the book of love, our story is my favorite chapter."

"Love is the glue that binds us together."

"Love is not just a word; it's our favorite language."

"With you, every day is a celebration of love."

"You're the reason my heart smiles every day."

"Love is the greatest journey, and you're my favorite travel companion."

"You're the missing piece that completes my heart's puzzle."

"In your love, I've found my forever sanctuary."

"Love is the melody that plays in our hearts."

"You're my today and all of my tomorrows."

"With you, every day is a love story."

"In the garden of love, you're my favorite bloom."

"Love is the best thing we do together."

"You and me, creating love that lasts forever."

"In your eyes, I see a lifetime of love."

"With you, I've found my happily ever after."

"Love is the light that brightens my darkest days."

"You're not just my love; you're my favorite everything."

"Love is the answer to every question my heart asks."

"Our love is the greatest masterpiece of all."

"Love is not just an emotion; it's our shared adventure."

"With you, every moment is a love song."

"Love is the language our hearts speak fluently."

"In the dictionary of love, our picture is next to it."

"Love is the bridge between two hearts."

"With you, every day is Valentine's Day."

"Love is not just a feeling; it's our favorite story."

"In your arms, I found my forever home."

"You had me at hello and kept me at 'I love you.'"

"Marriage is a union of two good forgivers."

"Our love story: the sitcom we never knew we auditioned for."

Love is finding someone who can make you laugh even during an argument."

"Relationship status: committed to making each other laugh, even on bad hair days."

"Love is letting your partner have the last piece of chocolate, but only because you already ate the rest."

"Marriage is sharing your bed and your closet space – both require compromise."

"Our love story: where each chapter is a mix of laughter and inside jokes."

"Love is not having to say you're sorry, except when you ate the last slice of cake."

"In the game of love, we're both winners and losers – but mostly winners."

"Marriage is finding that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life."

"Love is sending each other memes from across the room and laughing out loud."

"Marriage is like a roller coaster: it has its ups and downs, but it's more fun when you ride it together."

"Relationship goal: finding someone who accepts your weirdness and joins in."

"A successful marriage is based on the three Cs: coffee, chocolate, and compromise."

"Love is sharing your remote control, even if it means watching a rom-com."

"Marriage is having a partner to blame when you forget where you put your keys."

"Love is sharing your pizza but not your fries."

"Marriage is about understanding and forgiving. And also, who's doing the dishes tonight?"

"Our love story: where 'Netflix and chill' actually means watching Netflix and chilling."

"Love is being weird together and embracing the craziness."

"Marriage is spending quality time together, like arguing over which show to watch on Netflix."

"A day without laughter is a day wasted, especially in marriage."

"Love is when your partner knows how you take your coffee – and still makes it for you."

"Relationship goal: finding someone who knows you're not perfect but treats you like you are."

"Marriage is about finding someone to share half your fries with."

"Love is hiding each other's snacks because sharing is overrated."

"The couple that laughs together, lasts together."

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person and the same pizza topping."

"Love is not having to say you're sorry after a heated game of Uno."

"Marriage is basically a workshop where the husband works and the wife shops."

"We go together like peanut butter and jelly – a little nutty but sweet."

"Love is when you tell a guy you like his shirt, then he wears it every day."

"In the game of love, we're undefeated goofballs."

"Love is sharing your popcorn. Marriage is someone eating the last piece without asking."

"Our love story: a comedy in three acts."

"Love is being stupid together, and we're experts at it."

"Marriage: where 'I love you' and 'What do you want to eat?' are the same thing."

"Relationship status: tacos and laughter."

"You're the peanut butter to my jelly, even when things get a bit nutty."

"Our love story is like a romantic comedy but with more snacks."

"Love is sharing your fries and not judging each other's Netflix choices."

"Being with you is the best decision I ever made, and I've made some questionable ones."

"Love is swapping food and insults."

"Marriage is just whispering 'What should we eat for dinner?' for 50 years."

"You're the reason I smile when checking my phone, even if it's just to see your name on the screen."

"Relationship status: arguing over what movie to watch, again."

"Love is an endless cycle of picking up each other's socks."

"In this relationship, love is measured in laughter."

"You're not just my love; you're my favorite co-op player."

"Love is pretending not to hear each other chew."

"Marriage: where each day is a new episode of a sitcom starring us."

"Relationship status: happily tangled in headphone wires."

"You're the marshmallow to my cocoa—sweet and a little bit sticky."

"Love is stealing the covers but giving them back because you're cold too."

"Marriage is having a permanent player two in the game of life."

"You're my favorite notification, even if it's just a meme."

"Relationship status: surviving each other's weirdness."

"Love is pretending to sleep when the other person gets up with the baby."

"Marriage is sharing the TV remote but not always agreeing on what to watch."

"You're the reason I believe in love at first sight – because I've loved you since the moment I met you."

"Love is deciding what toppings to get on the pizza of life."

"Relationship status: arguing over who loves the other more."

"You're not just my love; you're my favorite co-pilot in this crazy journey."

"Love is letting your partner have the last bite, even if you really wanted it."

"Marriage is the art of knowing when to hold on and when to let go – of the TV remote."

"You're the puzzle piece that completes my jigsaw of happiness."

"Love is looking at each other and thinking, 'I'm so glad I swiped right.'"

"Relationship status: making each other laugh since day one."

"Marriage is finding someone who will watch every sunrise with you, even if they'd rather sleep in."

"You're my favorite person to annoy and my favorite person to be annoyed by."

"Love is agreeing on pizza toppings but never agreeing on the thermostat."

"Relationship status: being weird together and loving every moment of it."

"You're not just my love; you're my favorite partner in crime."

"Love is watching a scary movie together and then blaming the creaky house sounds on the wind."

"Marriage is knowing when to say sorry, even if it's just for the last slice of cake."

"You're the reason I believe in love that lasts a lifetime – and longer."