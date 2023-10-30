150+ Pre-wedding Instagram captions that celebrate love

"The prelude to our love story's grand finale."

"Happily ever after is within our reach."

"Creating memories that will last a lifetime."

"Preparing for a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventures."

"Counting blessings and days until the wedding day."

"This is the 'happily ever after' part of our story."

"Our love is the greatest adventure."

"Embracing every moment before we say 'I do.'"

"Forever starts with this pre-wedding adventure."

"Love knows no distance, and soon, we'll be together forever."

"Capturing love, one pre-wedding moment at a time."

"Preparing to embark on the greatest adventure of all - marriage."

"The best is yet to come."

"In the journey of love, every moment is a destination."

"Finding my happily ever after, one smile at a time."

"Our love story is one for the ages."

"Love, laughter, and happily ever after are on the horizon."

"Together is a beautiful place to be."

"Building a love story that will last forever."

"He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name!"

"Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite."

"Cherishing these moments before becoming Mr. & Mrs."

"From 'me' to 'we' - the pre-wedding journey begins."

"Love is in the air, and so is wedding excitement!"

"Two hearts, one dream, and a lifetime of love to share."

"Preparing for the adventure of a lifetime."

"Making memories before we make it official."

"Falling in love all over again, one pre-wedding moment at a time."

"Counting down the days until 'I do' 💍❤️"

"In your love, I've found my greatest treasure."

"Love isn't something you find, it's something you build together."

"From this day forward, our love story begins a new chapter."

"Love is the greatest adventure, and I'm glad to have you with me."

"This is the love story that dreams are made of."

"With you, every day is a prelude to forever."

"Together, we're writing a love story for the ages."

"In your embrace, I've found my favorite place."

"Life's greatest adventure is the love we share."

"Our love story is just getting started."

"Smiles, love, and endless adventures together."

"From the moment we met, I knew our love was a masterpiece."

"In your arms, I've found my home and my heart."

"Our love is a journey that begins with 'I do.'"

"You and me, a love story that will stand the test of time."

"One love, one life, and a lifetime of happiness."

"Couples who laugh together, last together."

"With you, every moment is a beautiful memory."

"Adventure is out there, and I'm taking it with you."

"In your eyes, I've found my forever and always."

"Our love is like a camera; it captures the best moments."

"From 'me and you' to 'we,' the best is yet to be."

"Every moment with you is a picture worth a thousand words."

"Our love is the kind of story that deserves a picture-perfect ending."

"Two hearts, one love, and countless beautiful memories."

"The heart wants what it wants, and it wants you."

"Behind every great love story, there's an even greater adventure."

"Counting down to the day our love story takes its next chapter."

"Our love story is captured in every smile and glance."

"In each other's arms, we've found our forever home."

"Our love story: Two people who found each other and decided to make it official with a side of humor!"

"Love is the answer, no matter what the question is."

"We laugh, we love, we're getting married - what more do we need?"

"Behind every great couple, there's a lot of laughter."

"The secret to a happy marriage: A sense of humor and lots of snacks!"

"Who needs a fairy godmother when you have each other?"

"We may be adults on the outside, but on the inside, we're kids in a candy store!"

"Life's too short to take everything seriously, especially wedding planning!"

"Our pre-wedding diet: Tasting wedding cake. A lot of wedding cake."

"We're getting married because we can't resist each other's charm!"

"Our love story is full of laughter, love, and endless adventures."

"Why be serious when you can be seriously in love?"

"The only 'forever' I believe in is our love and this wedding cake."

"Just a couple of goofballs saying 'I do'!"

"If love is blind, why are we picking out centerpieces?"

"Who knew wedding planning could be a comedy show?"

"Our love story: Meet, date, laugh, and repeat. It's been a good ride."

"Our wedding checklist: Get married, eat cake, and laugh a lot!"

"We're trading in late nights for wedding planning, and it's all fun and games!"

"Love is finding someone to share all your quirks with. Check!"

"We're not 'adulting' very well, but at least we're getting married!"

"Marriage is just a fancy way of saying we've agreed to put up with each other."

"We're just two kids in grown-up clothes, about to have a fancy party."

"Our love is like fine wine - it gets better with age, just like us!"

"Once upon a time, there was a couple who decided to get married... and it was hilarious!"

"If we can survive wedding planning together, we can survive anything!"

"Bride-to-be and groom-to-be, still trying to figure out adulting!"

"We're getting married because we want to, not because we have to!"

"Our love story: From 'swipe right' to 'swipe left,' we're saying 'I do'!"

"Warning: Wedding planning may cause stress, but we're still smiling!"

"This is the beginning of a beautiful love story, in pictures."

"In the album of life, these are our favorite pages."

"Smiles, love, and pre-wedding memories in every shot."

"Our love story, captured frame by frame."

"Every click brings us closer to 'I do.'"

"These photos are a preview of our forever."

"Picture by picture, our love story unfolds."

"Our pre-wedding moments are beautifully frozen in time."

"Before the vows, there are smiles, hugs, and snapshots."

"Love is the focus of every picture."

"A prelude to 'happily ever after' in every photo."

"Behind the scenes, the magic is real."

"Every snapshot is a page of our love story."

"These pictures are a reflection of our love and happiness."

"Our love, beautifully framed in every picture."

"In this frame, you'll find our love story."

"Before 'I do,' there's 'we' and a camera."

"These pictures are a sneak peek of our forever."

"In the lens of love, every shot is a masterpiece."

"Capturing the magic of our journey to 'I do.'"

"In each frame, there's a piece of our hearts."

"These pictures are worth a thousand 'I do's."

"Love is the master photographer of our hearts."

"Behind the scenes of our love story, one picture at a time."

"These pre-wedding moments are as precious as gold."

"Capturing the moments before our 'happy ever after' begins."

"Love is the greatest gift when given. It is the highest honor when received."

"Marriage is not just a union of two people; it's the coming together of two imperfect souls to create something better."

"A good marriage is one which allows for change and growth in the individuals and in the way they express their love."

"Love is an endless act of forgiveness. Forgiveness is the key to action and freedom."

"Marriage is a workshop where the husband works and the wife shops."

"The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret."

"A great marriage is not when the 'perfect couple' comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences."

"Marriage is an adventure, like going to war."

"Love is sharing your popcorn. Marriage is eating the top half of the popcorn before sharing."

"Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right, and the other is the husband."

"Marriage is the alliance of two people, one of whom never remembers birthdays and the other never forgets them."

"Love doesn't make the world go 'round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile."

"Marriage is not just spiritual communion, it's also remembering to take out the trash."

"A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short."

"Marriage is all about three rings: engagement ring, wedding ring, and suffering."

"Love is being stupid together, and we've perfected it!"

"Marriage is grand - and divorce? Oh, that's at least 10 grand!"

"Love may be blind, but marriage is a real eye-opener."

"Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning, all you need is two hearts and a diamond. By the end, you're looking for a club and a spade."

"The key to a successful marriage is a sense of humor and selective hearing."

"Marriage is a workshop where the husband works and the wife shops."

"Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right, and the other is the husband."

"Marriage is about finding that one special person to annoy for the rest of your life."

"I thought I was nothing without you... turns out I was just getting a good night's sleep."

"Love is blind, but marriage is a real eye-opener."

"Marriage is when a man and woman become one. The trouble starts when they try to decide which one."

"Our love story: press play and enjoy the journey."

"Love, adventure, and our video to remember."

"From love at first sight to a lifetime of love, it's all in our video."

"Watch us dance into our 'happily ever after.'"

"Every frame tells a piece of our love story."

"Love in action, from 'yes' to 'forever.'"

"Our love, our video, our forever."

"A video filled with love and laughter."

"From the first 'hello' to the 'I do' - all in one video."

"The best moments in our video."

"Life in motion is even better with you."

"Love, laughter, and our pre-wedding adventure."

"In motion, we find our love story."

"This is the reel deal - our love in action."

"Watch our love story come to life."

"From this day forward, our love story unfolds."

"Smiles, love, and lots of fun in our video."

"Our love story on the big screen."

"Love, laughter, and happily ever after in action."

"Dancing through life, hand in hand."

"Our video, our love, our forever."

"In motion, our love story comes alive."

"From the 'yes' to 'I do' - our love in action."

"Behind the scenes of our love story."

"Love, laughter, and lots of fun - our pre-wedding journey."

"Capturing the moments that led to this chapter."

"Our love story in motion."

"Your love story warms our hearts, dear friends."

"To the friends who are taking the leap into forever."

"Friendship laid the foundation; love will build the future."

"May your love story continue to inspire us, dear friends."

"Here's to the friends who found love in each other's hearts."

"Wishing you both a lifetime filled with love and adventure."

"Love and friendship make the best combo, just like you two!"

"To the friends who are making 'forever' official!"

"Friendship led the way, but love will light the path ahead."

"May your love always be as strong as your friendship."

"Your love story is one for the books, dear friends."

"To our dear friends, love, and a lifetime of togetherness!"

"Here's to a love story that started with a great friendship."

"From friends to partners in crime, to partners for life."

"Friendship is the foundation, love is the destination."

"Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love."

"Our hearts are full of joy for our dear friends."

"To the friends who are taking the plunge into forever together."

"In your love, we see the perfect blend of friendship."

"Friendship brought them together, love will keep them forever."

"Here's to the friends who are about to become family."

"May your love story inspire us all, dear friends."

"These moments are filled with love, just like your hearts."

"From friendship to forever, the best is yet to come!"

"Cheers to the soon-to-be-married couple and dear friends!"

"Friendship turned into a love story for the ages."

"Two friends, one beautiful love story."

"To the friends who found love in each other's eyes."

"Celebrating the love story of our dear friends!"

"The countdown to 'I do' has officially begun!"

"From 'single' to 'in a relationship' with a single ring."

"Creating memories before becoming Mr. & Mrs."

"Our love story is about to reach its beautiful climax."

"Embarking on a journey of love, laughter, and togetherness."

"In each other's arms, we've found our forever home."

"The adventure of a lifetime is about to begin."

"Love is in the air, and wedding excitement is everywhere!"

"From 'me' to 'we,' the best is yet to be."

"Cherishing every moment before saying 'I do.'"

"Capturing love, one pre-wedding moment at a time."

"Our love story in motion."

"From friendship to forever, the best is yet to come."

"Here's to the friends who found love in each other's eyes."

"May your love story inspire us all, dear friends."

"Wishing our friends a lifetime of love and laughter."

"The journey to 'I do' is filled with love and laughter."

"Two hearts, one love, and countless beautiful memories."

"To the friends who are taking the plunge into forever together."

"In your love, we see the perfect blend of friendship."

"Our love story on the big screen."

"The secret to a happy marriage: A sense of humor and selective hearing."

"Behind the scenes of our love story."