150 ways to say “Good Luck on your first day” at work

Break a leg!

Knock 'em dead!

Wishing you all the best!

You've got this!

Crush it!

Make it a memorable one!

Go and show them what you're made of!

May success be yours today and always!

Sending good vibes your way!

Shine bright like a star!

Believe in yourself and soar!

Time to rock and roll!

You're going to do great things!

Best of luck on your new journey!

May the force be with you!

Carpe diem – seize the day!

Here's to a fantastic first day!

You're going to rock this opportunity!

Luck is on your side!

Make today legendary!

Sending positive energy your way!

Show them what you're made of!

You've prepared for this; now it's time to shine!

The world is your oyster!

Wishing you a day filled with success and joy!

Have an amazing start to your new adventure!

Embrace the new challenges and opportunities!

May today be the beginning of something wonderful!

The best is yet to come!

Remember to breathe, and you'll do great!

Sending you all the good luck in the world!

Today's the day to let your potential shine!

Luck favors the brave – go and conquer!

Enjoy every moment of your first day!

Show them what you're made of and leave a lasting impression!

May the odds be ever in your favor!

You're going to make a splash on your first day!

You're a star – shine bright today!

Rise and shine – it's your first day!

Good luck, superstar!

May your first day be filled with smiles and success!

Wishing you an extraordinary first day!

The world is ready for your greatness!

Go out there and make it happen!

You're going to do incredible things!

Knock their socks off!

Rooting for your success on day one and beyond!

Believe in yourself, and anything is possible!

May your first day be a stepping stone to greatness!

You've got this; we believe in you!

Chase your dreams and make them a reality!

Remember, you're capable of greatness!

Your first day is just the beginning of an amazing journey!

Go forth and conquer the day!

Luck is for the prepared – and you're more than ready!

Make your first day one to remember!

You're on your way to greatness – enjoy the ride!

Here's to a day filled with achievement and joy!

May your first day be as amazing as you are!

Success and happiness are in store for you today!

Sending you good luck vibes from afar!

Keep calm and excel on your first day!

You've trained hard for this; now go show them your skills!

Your first day is a blank canvas – paint it brilliantly!

This is just the start of something extraordinary!

May your first day be filled with excitement and positivity!

You're going to shine like a diamond!

Best of luck on your exciting new chapter!

Luck is with you; let it guide you to success!

Today is the day to spread your wings and fly!

You're going to make a splash in all the right ways!

Wishing you all the best as you embark on this new journey!

Remember, you're destined for greatness!

May your first day be the beginning of something magical!

Go and show them what you're made of – we know it's incredible!

Today's the day to make your mark!

Luck and success go hand in hand – and they're both yours!

May your first day be the start of a fantastic adventure!

You're going to rock your first day like a pro!

Sending you all the positive energy for a spectacular start!

Today's the day to shine like never before!

You're ready to conquer the world – starting with your first day!

Wishing you a day filled with triumph and joy!

Good luck on your first day – you've got this in the bag!

Your first day is the stepping stone to greatness!

Luck is on your side, and you're destined for success!

Make today count – you've got all the skills you need!

May your first day be the start of something extraordinary!

You're on the path to greatness – embrace it!

Good luck, and may your first day be unforgettable!

Show them what you're made of – they won't forget it!

You're going to do big things on your first day!

Your journey to success starts right now!

Wishing you a day filled with positivity and achievement!

Go and rock your first day with confidence!

Today's the day to shine like the star you are!

May your first day be as awesome as you are!

Luck is on your side – make it work for you!

You're about to embark on an amazing adventure – enjoy it!