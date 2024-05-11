18th Birthday Instagram Captions

These days, anything goes, including bank accounts, tattoo parlours, lottery tickets, and voting rights. The world is open to you. Reaching 18 years old? Unquestionably merits a celebration.

You're sure to take tonnes of pictures and videos whether you're having a huge party or spending time with loved ones.

The worst part is that as the party wears on, the lights are extinguished, the gifts are opened, and you're searching through your camera roll for the ideal photo or video to share on social media, you realize something is missing from the captions.

Song Lyrics

"I have loved you since we were 18" —One Direction, 18

"Hey look Ma, I made it" —Panic at the Disco, Hey Look Ma, I Made It

"See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns..." —Taylor Swift, Love Story

"And I don't know how it gets better than this” —Taylor Swift, Fearless

"Make it like [my] birthday every day" —Katy Perry, Birthday

"She's only 18, Don't like the Rolling Stones, She took a shortcut, To being fully grown" —Red Hot Chili Peppers, She's Only 18

"[Still] a young, dumb, broke high school kid" —Khalid, Young Dumb & Broke

"Beauty queen of only 18" —Maroon 5, She Will Be Loved

Short and Sweet