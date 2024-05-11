18th Birthday Instagram Captions

These days, anything goes, including bank accounts, tattoo parlours, lottery tickets, and voting rights. The world is open to you. Reaching 18 years old? Unquestionably merits a celebration.
You're sure to take tonnes of pictures and videos whether you're having a huge party or spending time with loved ones.
The worst part is that as the party wears on, the lights are extinguished, the gifts are opened, and you're searching through your camera roll for the ideal photo or video to share on social media, you realize something is missing from the captions.
"I have loved you since we were 18" —One Direction, 18
"Hey look Ma, I made it" —Panic at the Disco, Hey Look Ma, I Made It
"See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns..." —Taylor Swift, Love Story
"And I don't know how it gets better than this” —Taylor Swift, Fearless
"Make it like [my] birthday every day" —Katy Perry, Birthday
"She's only 18, Don't like the Rolling Stones, She took a shortcut, To being fully grown" —Red Hot Chili Peppers, She's Only 18
"[Still] a young, dumb, broke high school kid" —Khalid, Young Dumb & Broke
"Beauty queen of only 18" —Maroon 5, She Will Be Loved
Cheers to 18 years!
#Adulting
Chapter 18 begins tonight!
My Debut
Finally got to level 18
Birthday Glow
Life's a journey
Shoutout to being an adult
Here's to good friends, good vibes, and another 18 years
Just here for the cake
8teen, wild and free
Established [birth year]
I'm legal and fabulous
18 looks good on me
Season 18, Ep 1
The real adventure starts now
Bringing bigger dreams to 18
Having my moment