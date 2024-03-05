20 Empowering and Inspiring International Women’s Day 2024 Quotes
On March 8, 2024, as we commemorate International Women's Day, let us unite with the United Nations in honoring the theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress." In a world confronted by numerous crises, spanning from geopolitical tensions to heightened poverty rates and the escalating effects of climate change, empowering women is more crucial than ever. Let us recognize the invaluable contributions of women and strive to invest in their advancement, thereby propelling forward the progress of society as a whole.
Spread these quotes among the women in your life
You don't need to alter the world to embody the essence of an extraordinary woman. In fact, each of us has experienced the profound impact of a resilient and empowering mother, sister, or friend at some juncture in our lives. International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, serves as a testament to acknowledging female achievements, whether monumental or modest. Whether you're commemorating specific career milestones, advocating for women's equality, or championing positive change, you can honor this special occasion with a myriad of International Women's Day quotes.
From the wisdom of Maya Angelou and Brené Brown to the resilience of Meryl Streep and Malala Yousafzai, the women we highlight are brimming with inspirational messages, courageous insights, and motivational affirmations. So, peruse through these quotes, draw inspiration, discover your next social media caption, or simply extend words of encouragement and appreciation to the remarkable women in your life
20 quotes for International Women’s day: 2024
1. “We clear a woman’s way / We don’t fear the day / She steps into the light / Because we are with her / Every step of the fight. / There’s a lot at stake, but making / A difference always takes great courage. / So we encourage women who dare to stare / Fear square in its face, / Women who’ve always shown / That when one woman stands up / She is never alone.” —Amanda Gorman
2. “Women’s rights is not only an abstraction, a cause; it is also a personal affair. It is not only about ‘us’; it is also about me and you. Just the two of us.” —Toni Morrison
3. “They’ll tell you you’re too loud—that you need to wait your turn; and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway.” —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
4. “If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it?” —Malala Yousafzai
5. “Feminism has never been about getting a job for one woman. It’s about making life more fair for women everywhere. It’s not about a piece of the existing pie; there are too many of us for that. It’s about baking a new pie.” —Gloria Steinem
6. “You may not have signed up for a hero’s journey, but the second you fell, got your butt kicked, suffered a disappointment, screwed up, or felt your heart break, it started. It doesn’t matter whether we are ready for an emotional adventure—hurt happens. And it happens to every single one of us. Without exception. The only decision we get to make is what role we’ll play in our own lives: Do we want to write the story, or do we want to hand that power over to someone else? Choosing to write our own story means getting uncomfortable; it’s choosing courage over comfort.” —Brené Brown
7. “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens.” —Michelle Obama
8. “I love my husband, but there’s nothing like a conversation with a woman who understands you. I grow so much from those conversations. I need my sisters.” —Beyoncé
9. “For thousands of years, in most cultures, the voices of women did not resound in the halls of justice, or from the pulpit or the podium, in parliament, at senates, at court, or in the very important meetings of very important men where the course of history was set. You could make a case that, along with the technological revolution, the most provocative, upending, destabilizing, thrilling change in the course of human history is that we’re finally in it. We’re here now, women are in the world, and we will not be bullied.” —Meryl Streep
10. “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” —Rihanna
11. “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality.” —Emma Watson
12. “I’m glad I’m a woman; I’m glad I’m a rapper because I get to speak to these people who did not get spoken for in this genre.” —Lizzo
13. “Pretty women wonder where my secret lies. / I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size / But when I start to tell them, / They think I’m telling lies. / I say, / It’s in the reach of my arms, / The span of my hips, / The stride of my step, / The curl of my lips. / I’m a woman / Phenomenally. / Phenomenal woman, / That’s me.” —Maya Angelou
14. “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own. And I am not free as long as one person of color remains chained.” —Audre Lorde
15. “As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.” —Sandra Day O’Connor
16. “Women, whether subtly or vociferously, have always been a tremendous power in the destiny of the world and with so many of them now holding important positions and receiving recognition and earning the respect of the men as well as the members of their own sex, it seems more than ever that in this crisis, ‘It’s Up to the Women!'” —Eleanor Roosevelt
17. “I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femaleness and my femininity. And I want to be respected in all of my femaleness because I deserve to be.” —Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
18. “Be the woman who fixes another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked.” —Amy Morin
19. “How does a girl become strong? How does she enact change? How does she grow into a strong woman? It begins with a step that sounds simple, but isn’t. She finds her voice. A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman.” —Melinda Gates
20. “Nothing is impossible to a determined woman.” —Louisa May Alcott
Why the International women's Day is celebrated?
'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress
What is the slogan for women's Day 2024?
We all can do that! We are Women
What is the color of women's Day in 2024?
Purple, green and white
What is the best speech for women's day?
She is independent and self-confident in every aspect and is capable of doing everything equal to men