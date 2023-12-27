200+ Jokes for the New Year That Will Make You Laugh at Midnight

New Year Jokes One-Liners

1. New Year's resolution: Survive January.

2. My New Year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half-full with either rum, vodka, or whiskey.

3. New Year's resolution: Lose weight by hiding it in my stomach.

4. I asked my dog what his New Year's resolution was. He said, "Bark less, wag more."

5. This year, my resolution is to procrastinate more. I'll start tomorrow.

6. My New Year's resolution is to break my resolutions quickly, so I don't feel guilty for too long.

7. I'm on a whiskey diet. I've lost three days already.

8. New Year's resolution: Don't call it a resolution. Call it a "to-do list for the first week of January."

9. My resolution was to read more, so I turned on subtitles.

10. My New Year's resolution is to be more assertive if that's okay with everyone else.

New Year Jokes in Hindi

1. Naya Saal, Nayi Soch, Aur Purani Salary!

2. Naya Saal Aaya, Budget Badhaya, Par Pocket Wahi Purana!

3. Naye Saal Mein, Resolution Naye, Par Gym Wahi Purani!

4. Naya Saal, Nayi Subah, Aur Chai Ki Pyali!

5. New Year Party Mein Swagat Hai, Par Umar Mein Kuch Badla Nahi!

6. Naya Saal, Nayi Car, Par Petrol Ka Daam Wahi Purana!

7. Naye Saal Mein, Pyaar Naya, Par WhatsApp Status Wahi Purana!

8. New Year Ka Pehla Din, Office Ki Wohi Old Story!

9. Naya Saal, Nayi Film, Aur Popcorn Ka Daam Wahi Purana!

10. Naye Saal Mein, Resolution Banaya, Aur Phir Usko Bhool Gaye!

Short New Year Jokes

1. New Year's resolution: Stop procrastinating. Starting tomorrow.

2. My New Year's resolution is 1080p.

3. New Year's resolution: More naps, fewer apps.

4. This year, I'll be a splendid meteor shower—bright and brief.

5. New Year, same me, just more coffee.

6. Resolutions are like toddlers: They're cute but can't be trusted to stick around.

7. My New Year's resolution is to remember where I put my resolutions.

8. New Year's resolution: Less sugar, more coffee.

9. New Year's resolution: Exercise more patience. Especially when stuck in traffic.

10. My New Year's resolution is to laugh more. So far, my abs are in great shape.

New Year Jokes for Adults

1. New Year's resolution: Drink responsibly. Not water, though.

2. This year, I'll be staying up until midnight – if I make it that long.

3. New Year's resolution: Make it through the evening without a nap.

4. New Year's Eve is like a diet – you're always planning to start it tomorrow.

5. My New Year's resolution is to spend less time in virtual reality. Starting by finishing this text, then back to my game.

6. This year, I'm resolving to get more sleep. Just kidding, I'll sleep when I'm dead.

7. New Year's resolution: Only drink on days that end in 'y.'

8. This year, my resolution is to break fewer resolutions. Baby steps.

9. New Year's Eve: When the resolutions are made up, and the gym attendance doesn't matter.

10. My New Year's resolution is to be more positive... HIV positive.

Funny New Year Jokes

1. What do you tell someone you didn't see at the New Year's party?

"I missed you at the countdown!"

2. Why did the calendar break up with the clock?

"It felt like it was running out of time!"

3. What's a snowman's favorite type of music on New Year's Eve?

"Frosty the Snowman!"

4. How does a snowman get around on New Year's Day?

"By riding an 'icicle'!"

5. What's a vampire's New Year's resolution?

"To stop biting its nails!"

6. What did the snowman say to the New Year's resolution?

"Chill out, man!"

7. Why did the scarecrow win an award on New Year's Eve?

"Because he was outstanding in his field!"

8. What did the tree say to the Christmas ornament on New Year's Day?

"You're bauble-icious!"

9. Why did the computer go on a diet on New Year's Day?

"It had too many cookies!"

10. What do you call a snowman with a lot of money?

"Frostbite!"

Dirty New Year Jokes

1. Why did the champagne break up with the beer on New Year's Eve?

"It felt a bit flat in comparison!"

2. What's a snowman's favorite way to party on New Year's Eve?

"By getting 'melted' with friends!"

3. Why did the resolution break up with the gym on New Year's Day?

"It felt too much pressure!"

4. What do you call a snowman with a six-pack?

"An abdominal snowman!"

5. Why did the clock go to therapy on New Year's Eve?

"It had too much ticking anxiety!"

6. How do you make a tissue dance on New Year's Eve?

"You put a little boogie in it!"

7. Why did the scarecrow become a stand-up comedian on New Year's Eve?

"Because he was outstanding in his field!"

8. What's a snowman's favorite type of party game on New Year's Day?

"Freezetag!"

9. Why did the resolution break up with the diet on New Year's Day?

"It couldn't resist temptation!"

10. What do you call a snowman with a sense of humor?

"Frosty the Jolly Snowman!"

Jokes About New Beginnings

1. Why did the calendar start a new job on New Year's Eve?

"It wanted a fresh start!"

2. What's a snowman's favorite part of a new beginning on New Year's Day?

"The frost impression!"

3. Why did the resolution decide to embrace change on New Year's Day?

"It wanted a resolution revolution!"

4. What do you call a snowman who loves fresh starts?

"A chilly optimist!"

5. Why did the clock look forward to the new year?

"It wanted to turn over a new minute!"

6. What's a snowman's favorite thing about the first snowfall of the year?

"It's like a fresh, cold canvas!"

7. Why did the broom welcome the new year with open bristles?

"It wanted to sweep away the old and dust off the new!"

8. What's a snowman's favorite way to start the year?

"With a snowball rolling!"

9. Why did the calendar apply for a makeover on New Year's Eve?

New Year Jokes

2: What do you call always being on time for New Year's celebrations? Punctual-in-time!

5: What did one year say to the other on New Year's Eve? "See you next year!"

6: Why did the math book look forward to the New Year? Because it had too many problems last year!

8: How did the calendar propose to the clock on New Year's Eve? With a time-honored ring!

9: Why did the resolutions break up on New Year's Day? Because they couldn't keep their promises!

11: Why did the smartphone go to therapy on New Year's Day? It had too many issues!

12: What do you call someone who is happy on New Year's Eve? Joyful Noel!

13: How do you know if a calendar is popular on social media? It has a lot of dates!

14: Why did the tomato turn red on New Year's Eve? Because it saw the salad dressing!

15: What do you call a resolution that lasts for only a week? A weak resolution!

16: How do you make a tissue dance on New Year's Eve? You put a little boogie in it!

17: What do you say to someone who is always late to New Year's parties? "You're a year behind!"

20: Why did the New Year's Eve party go to therapy? It had too many issues!

22: Why did the calendar apply for a job? Because it had a lot of dates!

25: Why did the New Year's resolution break up with the gym? It felt too much pressure!

29: What did one hat say to another on New Year's Eve? "You stay ahead; I'll go on a head!"

30: Why did the computer go to therapy on New Year's Day? It had too many bytes of emotional baggage!

33: Why did the resolution join a gym on New Year's Day? To become a better version of itself!

35: Why was the calendar always stressed? It had too many dates to remember!

36: What did the clock say to the calendar on New Year's Eve? "Time to turn the page!"

37: Why did the vegetable family celebrate New Year's Eve? Because it was "Auld Lang Syne" for them!

39: Why did the resolution go to therapy? It needed to work on its issues!

45: Why did the resolution break up with the diet on New Year's Day? It couldn't resist temptation!

47: Why was the broom late to the New Year's Eve party? It swept in fashionably late!

49: Why did the snowman call his friend on New Year's Eve? Because he wanted to catch up!

51: Why did the calendar start a band on New Year's Eve? Because it had too many dates!

53: Why did the resolution go to the gym? To get into shape!

58: Why did the resolution join a gym on New Year's Day? To become a better version of itself!

60: Why was the calendar always stressed? It had too many dates to remember!

61: What did the clock say to the calendar on New Year's Eve? "Time to turn the page!"

62: Why did the vegetable family celebrate New Year's Eve? Because it was "Auld Lang Syne" for them!

64: Why did the resolution go to therapy? It needed to work on its issues!

69: Why did the pen break up with the paper on New Year's Day? It felt like their relationship was too stationary!

70: What's a snowman's favorite drink on New Year's Eve? Ice water with a splash of snow-gar!

71: Why did the calendar go to therapy? It had too many issues with its past!

73: Why did the clock go to the party alone on New Year's Eve? It wanted to have a good time without anyone watching!

75: Why did the resolution refuse to play hide and seek on New Year's Day? Because it wanted to face its problems head-on!

77: Why did the computer apply for a job on New Year's Day? It wanted a byte at success!

79: Why did the calendar get a promotion at work? Because it had too many dates to handle!

81: Why did the resolution start a blog on New Year's Day? It wanted to document its journey!

83: Why did the clock get in trouble at the New Year's Eve party? It couldn't keep its hands off the countdown!

85: Why did the calendar go on a diet? It had too many dates and needed to cut back!

87: Why did the resolution break up with the scale on New Year's Day? It couldn't handle the weight of the relationship!

89: Why did the clock start meditating on New Year's Eve? It wanted to find inner peace and quiet!

91: Why did the New Year's Eve party get a parking ticket? It was parked in a no-time zone!

92: What do you call a snowman with a sunburn? Frosty the Red-Nosed Snowman!

93: Why did the resolution become a stand-up comedian? It wanted to lighten up its life!

94: What's a snowman's favorite breakfast on New Year's Day? Frosty flakes with ice-cold milk!

95: Why did the computer go on a diet on New Year's Day? It had too many cookies!

97: Why did the calendar start a podcast on New Year's Eve? It had a lot of dates to share!

98: What's a snowman's favorite type of party game? Pin the nose on Frosty!

99: Why did the resolution join a band on New Year's Day? It wanted to keep things in harmony!