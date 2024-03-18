2024 Kedarnath Yatra: Schedule for Opening and Closing of Kedarnath Temple

Located in the pristine Himalayas, Kedarnath is a revered Hindu pilgrimage site known for its ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The town is surrounded by stunning landscapes, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere that attracts devotees and nature lovers. Explore the rich cultural heritage of Kedarnath, a place that offers a unique blend of religious significance and natural beauty.
The Kedarnath Temple is more than just a place of worship; it is a pilgrimage that transcends time, drawing devotees from across the globe. With a history spanning over a thousand years, it is considered one of the holiest sites in Hinduism. As a symbol of spirituality, history, and natural splendor, Kedarnath Temple is a true gem nestled in the heart of the Himalayas.
Kedarnath Temple 2024: Opening and Closing Dates
The opening date and time of Kedarnath Temple are determined by the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya, announced on Maha Shiva Ratri.
Priests at Ukhimath’s Omkareshwar Temple calculate the Panchang to decide the opening date.
The temple doors closed for the winter, are scheduled to reopen in April-May 2024.
The specific date of the temple's reopening is announced during the Mahashivratri celebrations in 2024.
Kedarnath Temple Opening & Closing Dates 2024:
Opening Date: May 10, 2024, at 6:20 AM.
Closing Date: November 2024.
Darshan Timing: Temple opens at 4:00 AM and closes around 8:00 PM.
Best Time To Visit: April to June and September to October. Summer and post-monsoon are the ideal seasons to visit.
Kedarnath Temple Timing
Morning Arti Timing:4:00 AM – 7:00 AM
Morning General Darshan Time:7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Evening Arti Timing:6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Evening General Darshan Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Kedarnath temple remains closed from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Entry Fees: Free
Kedarnath Yatra 2024: Opening Ceremony
This day holds immense importance and is regarded as the most auspicious occasion.
Hindu devotees worldwide gather at the sacred temple of Lord Shiva to witness the significant event.
Following extended hours of worship and prayers conducted by the priests, the doors of Kedarnath open.
Devotees can catch a glimpse of Baba Kedarnath only after the completion of the door-opening ceremony.
Kedarnath Yatra 2024: Closing Ceremony
A grand celebration marks the closing ceremony of Kedarnath Dham.
The Garhwal Band leads the Baba Kedar Doli procession to the winter abode of Lord Kedarnath, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
The temple doors close two days after Diwali, specifically on the day of Bhai Dooj.
How to reach kedarnath Temple:
By Air
The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.
From Dehradun, hire a taxi or take a bus to Gaurikund, the base point for the trek to Kedarnath.
By Train
The nearest major railway station is Rishikesh.
From Rishikesh, hire a taxi or take a bus to Gaurikund.
By Road
Kedarnath is not directly accessible by road.
Reach Gaurikund by road and then continue the journey on foot, or by hiring a mule or a palanquin.
Alternatively, take a helicopter from Phata or Guptkashi to Kedarnath.
Trekking
The traditional way to reach Kedarnath is by trekking from Gaurikund.
It’s approximately a 16 km trek to reach Kedarnath.
Ponies, mules, and palanquins are available for those who prefer not to trek on foot.
Remember to check weather conditions, travel advisories, and the temple's opening dates before planning your trip. Routes and transportation options may vary, so plan and consult with local authorities or travel agencies for the latest information.
What time is Kedarnath opening and closing?
The temple opens for darshan for the general public around 6 am and there is an afternoon recess between 3-5 pm. The public timing for darshan at Kedarnath temple ends at 7.00 pm.
What is the cost of VIP Darshan ticket in Kedarnath?
As of my knowledge cutoff in 2022, the VIP darshan ticket at Kedarnath Temple cost Rs. 2100 per person. This ticket allows the holder to skip the queue and have a quicker darshan of the deity inside the temple.
Which 6 months Kedarnath temple is open?
The temple closes in the Kartik month, specifically on the day of Bhai Dooj (typically in October or November) and reopens after Akshay Tritya (in April or May) each year.