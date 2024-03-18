2024 Kedarnath Yatra: Schedule for Opening and Closing of Kedarnath Temple

Located in the pristine Himalayas, Kedarnath is a revered Hindu pilgrimage site known for its ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The town is surrounded by stunning landscapes, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere that attracts devotees and nature lovers. Explore the rich cultural heritage of Kedarnath, a place that offers a unique blend of religious significance and natural beauty.

The Kedarnath Temple is more than just a place of worship; it is a pilgrimage that transcends time, drawing devotees from across the globe. With a history spanning over a thousand years, it is considered one of the holiest sites in Hinduism. As a symbol of spirituality, history, and natural splendor, Kedarnath Temple is a true gem nestled in the heart of the Himalayas.