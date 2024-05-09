25+ Top 20th Birthday Captions to Bid Farewell to Your Teen Years!

It's the time when you say goodbye to your adolescent years, which are all documented in your Instagram stories and celebrated with 20th birthday remarks that are probably full of laughter, mischief, and a range of emotions.
Yes, it has been quite an adventure.
The bright side is that once you say goodbye to the "teen" in your age group, the adventure doesn't end. You can navigate the challenges of adulthood and yet enjoy the joys of your childhood.
Goodbye teens, hello twenties!
This is 20.
Level 20 unlocked.
20/20 vision.
Chapter 20
Season 20, episode 1.
Ending my amazing teens with a beautiful 20th birthday.
It's time to kiss 19 goodbye and welcome 20.
20 never felt better.
20: When life truly begins.
Made it through two decades! Here's to the next one.
Not a teenager anymore, so not to be treated like one.
It took me 20 years to get this cute.
Getting older but my inner child is ageless.
I didn’t choose this 20th birthday, this birthday chose me.
Cheers to a day as special as me.
Who knew that 20 would look this good?
Now we start planning for 21!
Just woke up from my teenage dream.
So am I a real adult now?!
Stuck in them twenty-somethings.
I've retired from the teenage years.
Hey, Alexa…Play 20 Something by Sza.
I think 20 chances aren't enough!