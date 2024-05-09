25+ Top 20th Birthday Captions to Bid Farewell to Your Teen Years!

It's the time when you say goodbye to your adolescent years, which are all documented in your Instagram stories and celebrated with 20th birthday remarks that are probably full of laughter, mischief, and a range of emotions.

Yes, it has been quite an adventure.

The bright side is that once you say goodbye to the "teen" in your age group, the adventure doesn't end. You can navigate the challenges of adulthood and yet enjoy the joys of your childhood.



Short and Sweet 20th Birthday Captions for Instagram

Goodbye teens, hello twenties!

This is 20.

Level 20 unlocked.

20/20 vision.

Chapter 20

Season 20, episode 1.

Sentimental 20th Birthday Captions for Instagram

Ending my amazing teens with a beautiful 20th birthday.

It's time to kiss 19 goodbye and welcome 20.

20 never felt better.

20: When life truly begins.

Sassy and Witty 20th Birthday Captions