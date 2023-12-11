250+ Captions and Quotes for parents on Instagram

Starting the adventure of being a parent is like going on an amazing journey. It's full of happy times, tough moments, and lots of memories. As we learn how to raise the next generation, being a parent is like making a big quilt of love, guidance, and always being there for each other. In this special collection, we've gathered more than 100 quotes about parents and parenting – perfect for your Instagram posts that show what family life is all about. Whether you want something inspiring, funny, or a bit sentimental, these quotes celebrate the good kind of chaos, the strong love, and the smart lessons that come with being a parent. Share these words on your social media, connect with other parents, and capture the special moments that make being a parent so amazing. Enjoy exploring these quotes that talk about the good and challenging parts of being a parent – it's like finding a treasure chest of thoughts about the magic of parenting!"

"Parenting is 50% making threats and 50% making deals."

"Raising kids is a walk in the park. Jurassic Park."

"Parenthood: the only job where the title 'boss' is a four-year-old."

"Bedtime is the leading cause of dehydration in children."

"Parenting is mostly just yelling, 'What?!' from other rooms."

"I used to have functioning brain cells, and then I became a parent."

"The quickest way for a parent to get a child's attention is to sit down and look comfortable."

"Parenting is letting your kids lick the beaters... and then telling them how hard life was before mixers."

"Parenting is telling your kids that the ice cream truck only plays music when it's out of ice cream."

"Parenting: because sleep is for the weak."

"Parenting is like folding a fitted sheet. No one really knows how."

"I'm not a control freak, but can I show you the right way to do that?"

"Parenting is trying to fold a fitted sheet while your kids are still jumping on the bed."

"Parenting is a constant battle between going to bed to catch up on sleep and staying awake to finally get some alone time."

"Parenting is 50% questioning your decisions and 50% pretending you know what you're doing."

"Being a parent means never having a minute... except for the minute you finally get to pee alone."

"I love cleaning up messes I didn't make. So I became a parent."

"Parenting is basically just listening to a toddler tell a story about their day and trying to act interested."

"The best part of parenting is creating mini versions of yourself and then being shocked when they act exactly like you."

"Parenthood is the scariest hood you'll ever go through."

"The greatest thing about being a parent is being able to blame your farts on the baby."

"Parenting is the only job you can never call in sick for. At least not without the house burning down."

"I used to have a good memory, but then I had kids."

"Parenting is a 24/7 unpaid job with benefits."

"If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?"

"Parenting is 10% joy and 90% wondering why I volunteered for this."

"Cleaning with kids in the house is like brushing your teeth while eating Oreos."

"Parenting is just a series of figuring out what your child is saying with 10% information and 90% guesswork."

"I childproofed my house, but they still get in."

"Parenting is having a 5-minute shower interrupted by someone needing to poop."

"Raising a teenager is like nailing Jell-O to a tree."

"Parenthood is the only job where you get paid with hugs and kisses... and a bit of snot."

"If there was a zombie apocalypse, my kids would finally be on time for school."

"Parenting is 80% making faces behind your child's back."

"The laundry basket is the world's most effective contraception."

"Parenting is like folding a fitted sheet... into a fitted sheet origami swan of chaos."

"Parenting is 90% yelling 'Hurry up!' and then waiting."

"Parenting is telling your kids they can't eat dessert before dinner while you sneak chocolate in the pantry."

"Parenting is saying the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Hello, insanity!"

"Parenting is like trying to fold a fitted sheet while juggling water balloons."

"I used to be cool. Then I had kids."

