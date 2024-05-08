30 Adorable Nicknames for Your Crush

Whether they're starring in your dreams or popping up in every song you hear, there's no denying the crush you've developed. And now, you're eager to take things to the next level.
Whether you've been exchanging flirty banter from the start or started off as friends, bestowing a sweet and unique nickname upon your crush can deepen your connection. The perfect nickname depends on whether you prefer to keep things subtle or be more direct with your feelings. From "babe" to "angel," a simple nickname can subtly signal that you're interested in something more. Explore these 40 endearing names to call your crush and consider slipping one into your next text conversation.
1. Babe
2. Baby
3. Angel
4. Angel Face
5. Dear
6. Dove
7. Love
8. Lovey
9. Lovely
10. My Love
11. Mi Amor
12. Amorcito
13. Habibi
14. Ma Chérie
15. Beloved
16. Lovebug
17. Boo
18. Sugar
19. Sugar Boo
20. Sugar Lips
21. Cutie
22. Cutie Pie
23. Darling
24. Munchkin
25. Muffin
26. Pumpkin
27. Cupcake
28. Heart/My Heart
29. King/Queen/Royalty
30. Honey