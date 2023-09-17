300+ Self-Love Captions/Quotes for Instagram to Embrace Yourself

"To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance." - Oscar Wilde

"Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin as self-neglecting." - William Shakespeare

"The most important relationship in your life is the one you have with yourself." - Diane von Furstenberg

"You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." - Buddha

"Self-love is not selfish; you cannot truly love another until you know how to love yourself." - Oprah Winfrey

"You are not a drop in the ocean; you are the entire ocean in a drop." - Rumi

"Loving yourself isn't vanity; it's sanity." - Andre Gide

"The only person who can pull me down is myself, and I'm not going to let myself pull me down anymore." - C. JoyBell C.

"You are your best thing." - Toni Morrison

"Self-love is the greatest middle finger of all time." - Unknown

"The most powerful relationship you will ever have is the relationship with yourself." - Steve Maraboli

"When you make self-care a priority, you'll find yourself becoming a better person for others." - Unknown

"Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world." - Lucille Ball

"To fall in love with yourself is the first secret to happiness." - Robert Morley

"You are beautiful, you are worth it, and you are irreplaceable. Don't ever forget that." - Unknown

"You carry so much love in your heart. Give some to yourself." - R.Z.

"The only approval you need is your own." - Unknown

"Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth." - Unknown

"Self-love is not about being selfish; it's about being kind and gentle with yourself." - Unknown

"You are the custodian of your own self-worth. Don't give the key to anyone else." - Unknown

"You were born to be real, not to be perfect." - Unknown

"You are enough just as you are. Each emotion you feel, everything in your life, everything you do or do not do... where you are and who you are right now is enough. It is perfect. It is whole. It is complete." - Haemin Sunim

"The better you feel about yourself, the less you feel the need to show off." - Robert Hand

"You are the love you seek." - Unknown

"Self-love is an ocean, and your heart is a vessel. Make it full, and any excess will spill over into the lives of the people you hold dear." - Unknown

"You are a work of art, not everyone will understand you, but the ones who do, will never forget about you." - Unknown

"Your relationship with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have." - Robert Holden

"You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while." - Eckhart Tolle

"The moment you realize your worth, you become unstoppable." - Unknown

"Be gentle with yourself, you're doing the best you can." - Unknown

Funny Self-Love Captions for Instagram:

"I'm not arguing; I'm just explaining why I'm right."

"Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud. I'm just here to enjoy the peace."

"I'm too glam to give a damn."

"I don't need a hairstylist; my pillow gives me a new hairstyle every morning."

"Life is short. Buy the shoes."

"I'm on a seafood diet. I see food, and I eat it."

"I'm not lazy; I'm just on energy-saving mode."

"My bed is my happy place."

"I'm not a morning person. I'm a coffee person."

"I don't sweat; I sparkle."

"I'm not old; I'm vintage."

"I'm not bossy; I have leadership skills."

"I'm not a shopaholic; I'm just helping the economy."

"I don't make mistakes; I create learning opportunities."

"I'm not weird; I'm a limited edition."

"I'm not a photographer, but I can picture us together."

"I'm not a chef, but I can microwave like a pro."

"I'm not short; I'm vertically challenged."

"I'm not clumsy; the floor just hates me."