35 Captions to Perfect Your 21st Birthday Instagram Post

One of the most significant birthdays is this one, which signifies your formal transition into adulthood. Naturally, you'll want to post some adorable 21st birthday photos to Instagram to spread the joy. Furthermore, what good is a birthday post without the ideal caption? Find the greatest birthday wishes, song lyrics, and captions for 21st birthdays below to make your birthday Instagram post look amazing.
Hugs and kisses and lots of 21st birthday wishes
Chapter 21 begins today
Still a dancing queen at 21
21 and fun
Serving cake and serving looks
21 wishes
Chapter 21, page 1
Happy 21st birthday to me!
21 has arrived! It's time to thrive
21 looks pretty good to me
21 years of being fabulous
Cheers to 21 years
Est. [birth year]
Go ahead and card me
Age is just a number...but this one is a big one!
21? Who cares? I just want cake.
I can think of 21 reasons to party today
Why, yes. You can see my I.D.
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 21
I'm shawty, and it's my birthday
Another year older, but I'll need some extra time for that wiser bit
Level 21: Unlocked 🔓
On a scale of 1-10, I'm feeling a solid 21
It's a 21-derful day
Officially 21, but still feel like I'm 16
Staying 21 until further notice
My birthday is today but I'll take presents whenever
Here for the cake 🎂
Wanna see my I.D.?
"The way I see it, you should live every day like it's your birthday." — Paris Hilton
"21 is that magical age when suddenly, all the things your parents taught you, whether you wanted to learn them or not, start to look like pretty good information." — Unknown
"21 is a terrific age, maybe the best. Too bad you can't be that old for the rest of your life." — Greg Tamblyn
"Go shawty, it's your birthday." — 50 cent, 'In Da Club'
"21, can you do sum for me? — Drake & 21 Savage, 'Rich Flex'
"I'll be 21 and fancy and free." — The Shirelles, 'Twenty-One'
"Woah, 21 and invincible. Woah, can't wait to screw this up." — Something Corporate, '21 and Invincible'