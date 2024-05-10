35 Captions to Perfect Your 21st Birthday Instagram Post

One of the most significant birthdays is this one, which signifies your formal transition into adulthood. Naturally, you'll want to post some adorable 21st birthday photos to Instagram to spread the joy. Furthermore, what good is a birthday post without the ideal caption? Find the greatest birthday wishes, song lyrics, and captions for 21st birthdays below to make your birthday Instagram post look amazing.

Cute 21st Birthday Captions

Hugs and kisses and lots of 21st birthday wishes

Chapter 21 begins today

Still a dancing queen at 21

21 and fun

Serving cake and serving looks

21 wishes

Chapter 21, page 1

Happy 21st birthday to me!

21 has arrived! It's time to thrive

21 looks pretty good to me

21 years of being fabulous

Cheers to 21 years

Est. [birth year]

Funny 21st Birthday Captions

Go ahead and card me

Age is just a number...but this one is a big one!

21? Who cares? I just want cake.

I can think of 21 reasons to party today

Why, yes. You can see my I.D.

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 21

I'm shawty, and it's my birthday

Another year older, but I'll need some extra time for that wiser bit

Level 21: Unlocked 🔓

On a scale of 1-10, I'm feeling a solid 21

It's a 21-derful day

Officially 21, but still feel like I'm 16

Staying 21 until further notice

My birthday is today but I'll take presents whenever

Here for the cake 🎂

Wanna see my I.D.?

21st Birthday Quotes

"The way I see it, you should live every day like it's your birthday." — Paris Hilton

"21 is that magical age when suddenly, all the things your parents taught you, whether you wanted to learn them or not, start to look like pretty good information." — Unknown

"21 is a terrific age, maybe the best. Too bad you can't be that old for the rest of your life." — Greg Tamblyn

21st Birthday Song Lyrics