5 Reasons Why You Experience Mood Swings + Management Tips

At some point in time, we’ve all been pretty vulnerable mood swings. You can’t predict mood swings, and they rarely give you time to think before responding. But we can tell you one thing— mood swings aren’t without a cause.

Read the following blog to understand what may lead to sudden shifts in the emotions. Moreover, explore how taking ashwagandha tablets, practicing emotional awareness, taking a walk, and certain other lifestyle changes can help prevent emotional triggers and control mood swings.

What Causes Mood Swings?

Mood flows like a river, one moment you may be happy and next you feel a bit lonely. While minor mood changes make us human, an overly erratic emotional state can compromise your state of relationship, health, and work.

Learn about the possible causes of mood swings to inch closer to manage them effectively. The causes could be:

Hunger: Some of us don’t react well to stress when hungry. Studies show that people respond negatively when hungry or starving. You may have heard of this saying,”You’re not angry, you’re hungry”. Having Digestive Issues: When your gut is upset, your mood is likely to take the toll. The gut is called “the second brain” for a reason. Low Testosterone Levels: Men who have low testosterone report symptoms of irritability, depression, and fatigue. A dip in testosterone levels of a man can also lower his libido and ability to regulate emotions. Hormonal Ups and Downs: Mood is regulated by hormones, which are the tiny neurotransmitters that decide how you feel. Having hormonal disorders like hypothyroidism, diabetes, and hypertension can lead to anxiety, dullness, or raging emotions. Sleep Deprivation: As old as the cliche goes, your body is a machine. It needs rest to repair and function properly. Depriving yourself of sound sleep can make you cranky and disoriented while managing difficult emotions.

How To Manage Mood Swings?

When you're stuck in an undesirable emotion, it may seem unrealistic to escape. There’s are a few simple things that you can do to get out of that state quickly, as follows:

Remove yourself from your current surroundings and take a walk to refresh your mind.

Avoid staying hungry for too long and consume a healthy diet that has all the essential micronutrients.

Take ashwagandha supplements like tablets or powder to reduce fatigue and stress, and elevate mood.

You can take vitamin D3 tablets too as studies link vitamin D deficiency with depression and sadness in many people.

Men should consider taking testosterone supplements to increase energy levels and better emotional health.

Boost your digestion with probiotic foods like yoghurt, or take gut health pills for convenient use.

Do activities that calm you and uplift your mood, such as exercising, painting, petting a puppy, etc.

Journal your thoughts to raise awareness about the situations that affected your mood and learn to regulate your emotional response.

In a Nutshell

Mood swings can be difficult to control, and addressing their causes can give you some power over them. Take a balanced diet to avoid hunger rage, take probiotic capsules to improve digestion, rest sufficiently, and incorporate emotional health booster supplements to avoid mood swings.

However, if your mood swings are overpowering your ability to make rational decisions, you can talk to a therapist to pinpoint the cause and look for ways to cope with the same.