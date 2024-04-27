50+ Girl Power Quotes to Celebrate the Power of Women

Being a girl means different things to different people, but one thing is universal: girl power! There's a unique joy in being a girl and taking pride in it. Confidence is our superpower, ladies! Whether you're rocking stilettos or sneakers, chapstick or lipstick, being a girl transcends stereotypes. Womanhood is about uplifting, loving, accepting, and standing up for each other. Below, find a collection of empowering girl power quotes and song lyrics to remind you of the fabulousness of being a woman, no matter how you define it.
"A girl should be two things: who and what she wants." — Coco Chanel
"I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles." — Audrey Hepburn
"Be happy with being you. Love your flaws. Own your quirks." — Ariana Grande
"She's not a girl, she's a legend." — Sophia Amoruso
"I am my experiment. I am my own work of art." — Madonna
“Girl power is about loving yourself and having confidence and strength from within, so even if you're not wearing a sexy outfit, you feel sexy." — Nicole Scherzinger
"If you are always trying to be normal, you'll never know how amazing you can be." — Maya Angelou"
“I was made exactly the way I was meant to be made in who I am." — Megan Rapinoe
"Find out who you are and do it on purpose." — Dolly Parton
"They'll tell you you're too loud and you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway." — Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." — Michelle Obama
"Half woman, half warrior. Delicate and strong." — R.H. Sin
"Girls should never be afraid to be smart." — Emma Watson
"Whatever the problem, be part of the solution." — Tina Fey
"A really strong woman accepts the war she went through and is ennobled by her scars." — Carly Simon
"I've always done whatever I want and always been exactly who I am." — Billie Eilish
"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" — Malala Yousafzai
"The question isn't who's going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand
"As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That's how I've gotten to where I am." — Beyoncé
"It's never overreacting to ask for what you want and need." — Amy Poehler
"You don't have to be anyone but yourself to be worthy." — Tarana Burke
"It's not your job to be likeable. It's your job to be yourself. Someone will like you anyway." — Chimamanda Adichie
"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." — Eleanor Roosevelt
"A strong woman looks challenge in the eye and gives it a wink." — Gina Carey
"People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together." — Michelle Obama
"Always the most important rule of beauty, which is: Who cares?" — Tina Fey
"I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." — Estée Lauder
"I like that I'm not typical." — Lizzo
"My beauty is not about how I look. My beauty is about my heart and soul." — Laverne Cox
"Make more than the guys you thought you wanted to be with." — Cardi B
"Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world." — Marilyn Monroe
"A woman can say more in a sigh than a man can say in a sermon." — Arnold Haultain
"I do not believe in using women in combat because females are too fierce." — Margaret Mead
"I don't mind living in a man's world, as long as I can be a woman in it." — Marilyn Monroe
"In passing, also, I would like to say that the first time Adam had a chance he laid the blame on a woman." — Nancy Astor
"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, that is not difficult." — Charlotte Whitton
"I'm tough, ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a b*tch, ok." — Madonna
"I had no idea how to get guys to notice me. I still don't. Who cares?" — Amy Poehler
"I love women. They're the best thing ever created. If they want to be like men and come down to our level, that's fine." — Mel Gibson
"I'd much rather be a woman than a man. Women can cry, they can wear cute clothes, and they're the first to be rescued off sinking ships." — Gilda Radner
"It is amazing what a woman can do if she only ignores what men tell her she can't." — Carol K. Carr
“A woman in harmony with her spirit is like a river flowing. She goes where she will without pretense and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and herself only.” 27. “I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.”
The greatest power of a woman is absolutely to be a woman! You have the power to create life, but, everyone knows as a fact: a woman carries a small living being inside of her. What is ever so often underestimated or unknown are all the superpowers that we acquire after this milestone is reached.
"I believe in strong women. I believe in a woman who can stand up for herself. I believe in a woman who doesn't need to hide behind her husband's back. I believe that if you have problems, as a woman you deal with them, you don't play victim, you don't make yourself look pitiful, you don't point fingers.