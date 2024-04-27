50+ Girl Power Quotes to Celebrate the Power of Women

"They'll tell you you're too loud and you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway." — Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." — Michelle Obama

"Half woman, half warrior. Delicate and strong." — R.H. Sin

"Girls should never be afraid to be smart." — Emma Watson

"Whatever the problem, be part of the solution." — Tina Fey

"A really strong woman accepts the war she went through and is ennobled by her scars." — Carly Simon

"I've always done whatever I want and always been exactly who I am." — Billie Eilish

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" — Malala Yousafzai

"The question isn't who's going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand

"As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That's how I've gotten to where I am." — Beyoncé

"It's never overreacting to ask for what you want and need." — Amy Poehler

"You don't have to be anyone but yourself to be worthy." — Tarana Burke

"It's not your job to be likeable. It's your job to be yourself. Someone will like you anyway." — Chimamanda Adichie

"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." — Eleanor Roosevelt

"A strong woman looks challenge in the eye and gives it a wink." — Gina Carey

"People who are truly strong lift others up. People who are truly powerful bring others together." — Michelle Obama

"Always the most important rule of beauty, which is: Who cares?" — Tina Fey

"I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." — Estée Lauder

"I like that I'm not typical." — Lizzo