50 Inspirational Quotes for International Women’s Day 2024 Celebrating Empowerment and Uplifting Voices

Quotes for International Women’s Day 2024



Quotes for International Women’s Day that inspire, empower, and advocate, as we honor the remarkable women who have paved the way and continue to drive change toward a fairer world. These quotes aim to ignite positive transformation.

1. She was free in her wildness. She was a wandress, a drop of free water. She belonged to no man and no city. -Roman Payne

2. A woman is like a tea bag- you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water. – Eleanor Roosevelt

3. I’ll never be the girl you want me to be, because I’m the woman I need to be. – Shirley Polykoff

4. If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. – Margaret Thatcher



5. The span of my hips, the stride of my step, the curl of my lips. Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me. -Maya Angelou

6. I dress in stars and chaos. I’m both a warrior and an artist. -Carolina Heza

7. A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform. – Diane Mariechild

8. I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone unafraid to be herself. – Emma Stone

9. Do you want to meet the love of your life? Look in the mirror. – Byron Katie

10. Don’t be the girl who fell. Be the girl who got back up. – Jenette Stanley

11. “Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it counts.” – Barbara Gittings

12. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

13. “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” – G.D. Anderson

14. “The fastest way to change society is to mobilize the women of the world.” – Charles Malik

15. “Women, from time immemorial, have fought for the rights of others, now it’s her time to get her rights realized and get equal participation in the society.” – Himanshu Chhabra

16. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” – Alice Walker

17. “You don’t have to be pretty. You don’t owe prettiness to anyone. Not to your boyfriend/spouse/partner, not to your co-workers, especially not to random men on the street.” – Erin McKean

18. “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” – Angela Davis

19. “Women are leaders everywhere you look—from the CEO who runs a Fortune 500 company to the housewife who raises her children and heads her household. Our country was built by strong women, and we will continue to break down walls and defy stereotypes.” – Nancy Pelosi

20. “The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” – Ayn Rand

21. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of.” – Bethany Hamilton

22. “Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul.” – Coretta Scott King

23. “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

24. “Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings.” – Cheris Kramarae

25. “Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” – Serena Williams

26. Being a woman is a difficult task since it consists principally in dealing with men. -Joseph Conrad

27. I am a woman and when I think, I must speak. -Beyonce

28. She wins calls herself beautiful and challenges the world to change to truly see her. -Naomi Wolf

29. I am my own woman. – Evita Peron

30. Some women fear the fire, some simply become it. – R.H Sin

31. She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them. -R.M Drake

32. Women always try to tame themselves as they get older, but the ones who look best are always a bit wilder. -Miuccia Prada

33. There is nothing more rare, more beautiful than a woman being unapologetically herself. -Steve Maraboli

34. She was unstoppable not because she did not have failures or doubts. But because she continued despite them.

35. You have more to do than be weighed down by pretty or beautiful. You are a fiery heart and wicked brain. Do not let your soul be defined by its shell. -Michelle K

36. “The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce.” – Amy Tenney

37. “One isn’t born courageous, one becomes it.” – Marjane Satrapi

38. “Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself. Keep fighting for your dreams!” – Gabby Douglas

39. “You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” – Tina Fey

40. “You are your best thing.” – Toni Morrison

41. “The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.” – Michelle Obama

42. “You are your own best thing, partner in crime, and the hero of your own story.” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

43. “I raise my voice—not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.” – Malala Yousafzai

44. “Success is not about climbing up the ladder; it’s about making sure that ladder is firmly placed for others to climb.” – Kirsten Weir

45. “Be the kind of woman that makes other women want to up their game.” – Unknown

46. “You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” – Unknown

47. “The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued.” – Michelle Obama

48. “Your life does not get better by chance; it gets better by change.” – Jim Rohn

49. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

50. “Never forget what you are, for surely the world will not. Make it your strength. Then it can never be your weakness.” – George R.R. Martin



These Inspiring Women’s Day quotes are not only a testament to the incredible strides women have made but also a reminder of the limitless potential that exists within every woman.