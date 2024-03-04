50 Inspirational Quotes for International Women’s Day 2024 Celebrating Empowerment and Uplifting Voices

Today, we shine a light on the remarkable women who shape our world. It's a day dedicated to celebrating those who gracefully balance motherhood and careers, the pioneers who break down barriers, and the individuals who embrace their authentic selves. On this day and every day, we honor the strength, beauty, excellence, and pride that define womanhood.
Beyond the festivities of today, we invite you to explore 50 inspirational quotes from extraordinary women spanning generations and cultures. These words of insight serve as a poignant reminder of the strides made and the resilient spirit that will propel us forward on the path toward enduring equality and empowerment.
Quotes for International Women’s Day 2024
Quotes for International Women’s Day that inspire, empower, and advocate, as we honor the remarkable women who have paved the way and continue to drive change toward a fairer world. These quotes aim to ignite positive transformation.
1. She was free in her wildness. She was a wandress, a drop of free water. She belonged to no man and no city. -Roman Payne
2. A woman is like a tea bag- you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water. – Eleanor Roosevelt
3. I’ll never be the girl you want me to be, because I’m the woman I need to be. – Shirley Polykoff
4. If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. – Margaret Thatcher
5. The span of my hips, the stride of my step, the curl of my lips. Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me. -Maya Angelou
6. I dress in stars and chaos. I’m both a warrior and an artist. -Carolina Heza
7. A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform. – Diane Mariechild
8. I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone unafraid to be herself. – Emma Stone
9. Do you want to meet the love of your life? Look in the mirror. – Byron Katie
10. Don’t be the girl who fell. Be the girl who got back up. – Jenette Stanley
11. “Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it counts.” – Barbara Gittings
12. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey
13. “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” – G.D. Anderson
14. “The fastest way to change society is to mobilize the women of the world.” – Charles Malik
15. “Women, from time immemorial, have fought for the rights of others, now it’s her time to get her rights realized and get equal participation in the society.” – Himanshu Chhabra
16. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” – Alice Walker
17. “You don’t have to be pretty. You don’t owe prettiness to anyone. Not to your boyfriend/spouse/partner, not to your co-workers, especially not to random men on the street.” – Erin McKean
18. “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” – Angela Davis
19. “Women are leaders everywhere you look—from the CEO who runs a Fortune 500 company to the housewife who raises her children and heads her household. Our country was built by strong women, and we will continue to break down walls and defy stereotypes.” – Nancy Pelosi
20. “The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” – Ayn Rand
21. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of.” – Bethany Hamilton
22. “Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul.” – Coretta Scott King
23. “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” – Elizabeth Cady Stanton
24. “Feminism is the radical notion that women are human beings.” – Cheris Kramarae
25. “Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” – Serena Williams
26. Being a woman is a difficult task since it consists principally in dealing with men. -Joseph Conrad
27. I am a woman and when I think, I must speak. -Beyonce
28. She wins calls herself beautiful and challenges the world to change to truly see her. -Naomi Wolf
29. I am my own woman. – Evita Peron
30. Some women fear the fire, some simply become it. – R.H Sin
31. She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them. -R.M Drake
32. Women always try to tame themselves as they get older, but the ones who look best are always a bit wilder. -Miuccia Prada
33. There is nothing more rare, more beautiful than a woman being unapologetically herself. -Steve Maraboli
34. She was unstoppable not because she did not have failures or doubts. But because she continued despite them.
35. You have more to do than be weighed down by pretty or beautiful. You are a fiery heart and wicked brain. Do not let your soul be defined by its shell. -Michelle K
36. “The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce.” – Amy Tenney
37. “One isn’t born courageous, one becomes it.” – Marjane Satrapi
38. “Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself. Keep fighting for your dreams!” – Gabby Douglas
39. “You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” – Tina Fey
40. “You are your best thing.” – Toni Morrison
41. “The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.” – Michelle Obama
42. “You are your own best thing, partner in crime, and the hero of your own story.” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
43. “I raise my voice—not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.” – Malala Yousafzai
44. “Success is not about climbing up the ladder; it’s about making sure that ladder is firmly placed for others to climb.” – Kirsten Weir
45. “Be the kind of woman that makes other women want to up their game.” – Unknown
46. “You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” – Unknown
47. “The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued.” – Michelle Obama
48. “Your life does not get better by chance; it gets better by change.” – Jim Rohn
49. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
50. “Never forget what you are, for surely the world will not. Make it your strength. Then it can never be your weakness.” – George R.R. Martin
These Inspiring Women’s Day quotes are not only a testament to the incredible strides women have made but also a reminder of the limitless potential that exists within every woman.
What is the inspirational women's Day 2024?
The International Women's Day 2024 theme is 'Inspire Inclusion'. This theme focuses on teaching our communities to value the inclusion of women ass we create a getter, and more inclusive, world for all.
Is there a women's empowerment day?
National Women's Empowerment Day is observed yearly on August 14th.
What is the best message for International women's Day?
Our world would mean nothing if there were no women in it. Their courage, tenderness and ability to move through life while conquering challenges amazes us every day, Happy Women's Day to all. She is a dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and she is You.
What are two strong woman quotes?
“Think like a queen.
“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silence .
“I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else.”
What is a beautiful woman quote?
A beautiful woman delights the eye; a wise woman, the understanding; a pure one, the soul.