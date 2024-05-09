50+ Top Instagram Captions for Your Fiercest Selfies

Imagine finding your ideal prom attire, passing the test for which you have been studying for weeks, or overcoming obstacles in your own life. Now is the time to show off and speak your game with wicked captions that fit your style.

There's no lack of ideas for vicious Instagram captions. You may embrace your bravest, most confident self with a plethora of alternatives, from memorable lines from your favorite TV shows and movies like Euphoria to empowering lyrics by Billie Eilish, BTS, and Rihanna.

Are you feeling unstoppable and need the ideal nasty caption to go with your attitude? #Comfortable Calm down, I've got you covered. For a collection of the most outrageous Instagram captions that will astound your followers, keep scrolling.

General Savage Instagram Captions

I'm a hot girl but I never lose my cool.

Does my sparkle burn your eyes?

Just like the alphabet, I come before U.

Why chase you when I'm the catch?

No GPS but it's my turn.

20/20 vision and I still don’t see any competition

I'm none of your business.

Sit up when I walk in.

Don't check for me unless you've got a cheque for me.

I'm everything you want but can't have.

Outfit: perfect. Attitude: worth it.

The skin on glow, money on grow.

You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now.

Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness.

This is not a race, but I still take first place.

Proof that I can do selfies better than you.

Savage Celebrity Quote Captions

I refuse to be put in a box. — Jennifer Lopez

When in doubt, freak ‘em out. — Sharon Needles

I'm one of those people who doesn't follow trends. I set them.— Zendaya

You're not going to tell me who I am. — Nicki Minaj

I've always been famous, it's just no one knew it yet. — Lady Gaga

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. — Katharine Hepburn

I'm too busy writing history to read it. — Kanye West

I don't need your situation. — Jordyn Woods

When there are so many haters and negative things, I really don’t care. — Kim Kardashian

I embrace mistakes, they make you who you are. — Beyoncé

Savage Music Quote Captions

"Baby, just don’t give a damn." — BTS, 'Love Maze'

"He's so obsessed with me and, boy, I understand" — Taylor Swift, 'I Think He Knows'

"I drop a picture, now these b*tches feel attacked." — Megan Thee Stallion, 'Savage'

"I’m permanent. You can’t erase me." – Shawn Mendes, 'Aftertaste'

"No, I’m not a snack at all. Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal. — Lizzo, 'Juice'

"I never trust a narcissist, but they love me." — Taylor Swift, 'I Did Something Bad'

"You’re italic, I’m in bold." — Billie Eilish, 'Copycat'

"Get my pretty name out of your mouth." — Billie Eilish, 'Therefore I Am'

"Category is body, look at the way it’s sittin'" —Megan Thee Stallion, 'Body'

"Bein' so bad got me feelin' so good." — Demi Lovato, 'Sorry Not Sorry'

"I wear my crown, show it off, go on, girl." — Kelly Rowland, 'Crown'

"Take my number down, I just might hit you." — Lauren Jauregui, 'More Than This'

“Ten different looks and my looks all kill.” — Cardi B, 'Money'

"I'm a boss and I shine like gloss." — Doja Cat, 'Boss Bitch'

"They say good things come to those who wait, so imma be at least an hour late." — Kanye West, 'Start It Up'

"Thanks for the memories, even though they weren’t so great." — Fall Out Boy, 'Thnks Fr Th Mmrs'

"You're way too short to get on this ride." — Shawn Mendes, 'Show You'

"Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream." — Taylor Swift, 'Blank Space'

"Let me blow your mind." — Eve, 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind (feat. Gwen Stefani)'

"When all is said and done, you'll believe God is a woman." — Ariana Grande, 'God is a Woman'

"I’m throwin' shade like it’s sunny." — Nicki Minaj, 'Want Some More'

Savage Movie Quote Captions

"A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early." — Queen Clarisse Renaldi, The Princess Diaries

"Sweets, you couldn't ignore me if you tried." — John Bender, Breakfast Club

"I'm sorry that good-looking people like us made you throw up and feel bad about yourself." — Derek Zoolander, Zoolander

"I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me…but I can’t help it that I’m so popular." — Gretchen Wieners, Mean Girls

"Ugh, as if!" — Cher Horowitz, Clueless

"Number 1: No one is like me." — Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey

"What, like it’s hard?" — Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

"You can’t sit with us!" — Gretchen Wieners, Mean Girls

Savage TV Show Quote Captions