60+ captions for Your Most Scenic Outdoor Adventures on Instagram

There's something unique about stepping away from technology to appreciate the beauty of nature and then immediately reconnecting on Instagram as soon as the WiFi signal returns. And who is to blame for us? Sharing those gorgeous hikes, mountains, and waterfalls with pals on Instagram is essential. However, you must create the ideal caption before clicking "Post."

Writing the right words can seem difficult, but don't worry! As we go through the most creatively themed captions for your hiking experiences, think of us as your 'gram guide. There's a caption for every path you walk, featuring everything from hiking puns to comments from famous naturalists like John Muir.

Funny Hiking Captions and Puns

1. Scaling my distance, one mountain at a time.

2. Don't peak too soon; the view's worth the climb.

3. Sometimes, you just gotta step outside and hike it out.

4. Camping: it's in-tents, but hiking? It's intense.

5. Hiking boots over heels any day.

6. Slow down! Don't you ever, I mean, ever rest?

7. Two's company, but trees? They make a crowd.

8. Fountain of youth? Nah, I'll take the mountain of youth—hiking.

9. Leave all your worries behind and just leaf it to the trails.

10. Trekking with my birches in nature's backyard.

11. Nature therapy: cheaper than the shrink.

12. Mainstream? Nah, I'm more of a mountain-stream kinda person.

13. Let's embrace the adventure, come hill or high water.

14. No peaks? Then it didn't happen, my friend.

15. Lost in the woods with my birches.

16. Lost my train of thought, but found some great trails.

17. Are we there yet? The eternal hiker's question.

18. Views? Oh, honey, I AM the view.

19. Hiking: the ultimate people-dodging exercise.

20. Some folks peak in high school, but I peak on the trails daily.

26. Just feelin' pine on this trail.

27. Mountain air: no filter needed.

28. Sunsets on a hill > Netflix and chill any day.

29. This hike really hit its peak for me.

30. I'm not lost, just GPS-challenged.

31. Tried moving mountains, but they were all like, "Nah, we're good here."

32. Lost without my friends (and Google Maps, let's be real).

Cute and Short Hiking Captions

1. VIEWS.

2. Life is better in hiking boots.

3. Happy trails!

4. Not all who wander are lost.

5. Always take the scenic route.

6. Never stop exploring.

7. The Great Outdoors was even greater today.

8. Wild and free — exactly how life should be.

9. Mother Nature was showing off today.

10. Sky above, earth below.

11. Pack lighter, go further.

12. Adventure awaits.

13. Wonder. Wander. Repeat.

14. If you haven't been here, you haven't lived.

15. Hike more, worry less.

16. Different altitude, different attitude.

Hiking Quotes and Song Lyrics Perfect for Captions

1. "It's the climb." — Miley Cyrus, "The Climb"

2. "Adventure is out there." — Up

3. "I had diverged, digressed, wandered, and become wild." — Cheryl Strayed, "Wild"

4. "Young and wild and free." — Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, feat. Bruno Mars, "Young, Wild, and Free"

5. "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better." — Albert Einstein

6. "And into the forest, I go, to lose my mind and find my soul." — John Muir

7. "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." — Beverly Sills

8. “In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.” — Aristotle

9. "Ain't no mountain high, ain't no valley low, ain't no river wide enough, baby." — Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"

10. “The mountains are calling and I must go.” — John Muir

11. “Remember to look up to the stars, not down to your feet.” — Stephen Hawking

12. “I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than trees.” — Henry David Thoreau

13. “Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.” — Gary Snyder

14. “The best way out is always through.” — Robert Frost

15. “It’s easier to go down a hill than up it but the view is much better at the top.” — Henry Ward Beecher

16. “Only those who risk going too far can find out how far they can go.” — T.S. Eliot

17. “I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.” — Robert Frost

18. "Are we out of the woods yet?" — Taylor Swift, "Out of the Woods"

19. “Never follow someone else’s path unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost, and you see a path. By all means, you should follow that.” — Ellen Degeneres

20. "I see trees of green, red roses too. I see them bloom for me and you and I think to myself, what a wonderful world." — Louis Armstrong, "What a Wonderful World"

21. “The earth has music for those who listen.” — George Santayana

22. “Now I see the secret of making the best person, it is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth.” — Walt Whitman

23. “The woods are lovely, dark, and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep.” — Robert Frost

24. "Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die. I don't belong, and my beloved, neither do you." — Taylor Swift, "Lakes"

25. “Running up that road, running up that hill, running up that building.” — Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill"

26. "In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful." — Alice Walker

27. "Land is the best art." — Andy Warhol

28. "The earth has music for those who listen." — William Shakespeare