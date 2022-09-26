7 Fasting-Friendly Food To Try As Navratri Begins

Navratri, one of the biggest Indian festivals, is being observed with great fervour across the nation. The 9-day-long festival heightens one's spiritual belief by observing fast and worshipping avatars of Goddess Durga.

In Hinduism, fasting is believed to be a way to pay gratitude to the Goddess and is observed as per their beliefs. Generally, people alter grains, meat, alcohol, onion, garlic and stale foods from their diet and opt for foods like kuttu atta, singhara atta, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk products and dry fruits. Delicacies such as Sabudana khichdi, fruit chaat, kheer and kuttu ki poori are some of the most popular dishes cooked during Navratri. So as you prepare for the nine-day fasting period, here are some quick-to-make and yummy-to-eat recipes.



1. Sabudana Khichdi

Human bodies tend to have low immunity during seasonal changes. So, dishes prepared with Sabudana as a key ingredient could prove to be beneficial as it is a staple food rich in protein and fibre and can also help in improving digestion.

Sabudana khichdi is made with soaked sabudana, potato, ghee, grated coconut, green chillies, roasted peanuts and coriander as the main ingredients. Loaded with carbohydrates, this dish will keep you full for longer and will also give you instant energy. Also sabudana kheer and sabudana vada, also work as great fasting snack.



2. Samak ki Tikki

Along with sabudana, Samak ke chawal, as known as millet are used during fasting days. As recipes with this ingredient is easy to make and its quite versatile. The tikki is made by adding ingredients like cumin seeds, green chillies, washed samak ke chawal, water in a pressure cooker. After one whistle, remove the cooker from heat and let it cool down. Now mix potato, green chillies, roasted peanuts and coriander with rice.

And then refrigerate for some time. Finally, shallow fry the tikkis until it's crisp and turned golden brown. Serve it hot with mint-yoghurt dip.