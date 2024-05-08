70 Instagram Captions for Men Suitable for Any Pictures

When you're chilling with the squad, capturing those unforgettable moments, or just flaunting your style, having the ideal Instagram caption is key. Whether you're commemorating wins, showcasing your latest finds, or simply goofing off, these captions will bring that extra oomph to your posts.

Selfie Captions

1. "Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters."

2. "Make today so great that yesterday gets jealous."

3. "I’m gracing you with my presence."

4. "Don’t be jealous of my good looks."

5. "Be awesome today."

6. "There's nothing better than being yourself."

7. "I decide the vibe."

8. "Be a Warrior, not a Worrier."

9. "I woke up like this."

10. "Always focused on being happy."

11. "Every innocent face has a wild side."

12. "Do what is right, not what is easy."

13. "I bring so much heat I'm low-key Prince Zuko."

14. "A stumble may prevent a fall."

15. "I do a thing called 'what I want.'"

16. "If it doesn’t open, it’s not your door."

17. "Think before you come for the great one." —Drake"

18. "Nobody is perfect. That's why pencils have erasers."

19. "Fresher than a pillow with a mint on it." —Drake"

20. "They criticize you too much because they wish they were you."

21. "They call me ranch cuz I be dressing."

22. "WARNING: You may fall in love with my face."

23. "Me, myself, and I."

24. "Life is better when you are laughing."

25. "100% Savage 100% Classy 1000% Stylish"

Funny Captions

1. "I'm always struggling between eating a snack or being one."

2. "I don't have an excuse for what I did but I'll find one."

3. "Good food is a good mood."

4. "If you think I'm great now, wait till you get to know me."

5. "I'm not weird, I'm just limited edition."

6. "I got back with my Ex…Box 360."

7. "Today, I will be as useless as the 'g' in lasagna."

8. "Sorry if I look interested. I'm not..."

9. "You couldn’t handle me even if I came with instructions."

10. "I’m not always sarcastic; sometimes I’m sleeping."

11. "There’s no 'we' in fries."

12. "All I need: Wi-Fi, Food, Bed."

13. "If your life got harder, Congratulations! You just leveled up."

14. "I am so good in bed, I can sleep all day!"

15. "If you have come all this way to see my photo, then like it."

16. "Want to ride in an Ark? I Noah a guy…"

17. "I am not feeling lazy. I am just incredibly motivated to do nothing."

18. "Sure, I do marathons... On Netflix."

19. "I think you're suffering from a lack of vitamin me."

20. "An apple a day will keep anyone away if you throw it hard enough."

21. "If you obey all the rules, you’ll miss all the fun."

Captions for Pics with Friends

1. We're feeling that Friday vibe.

2. Still rolling with my day ones.

3. Food first, everything else later.

4. Bros for life.

5. Every moment with us is legendary.

6. Partners in mischief.

7. Are our jeans tighter or our bond?

8. Selfie competition on!

9. Hanging out with the squad.

10. The best times are all about good vibes.

11. Who's the real troublemaker among us?

12. Life's either lived offline or on Instagram.

13. We started as strangers, now we're family.

14. Blood doesn't define us; loyalty does.

15. Embracing our wild side.

16. Saturdays are all about the squad.

17. No one enjoys our company as much as we do.

18. Friends bring food; best friends devour it.

19. My brother is from another mother.

Captions for Pics with Bae

1. Can I call you Mine, or do you have a name?

2. You're sweeter than chocolate, bae.

3. Amidst all the art, my eyes still find you.

4. Let's escape to cities where our love story is the only tale.

5. You're the missing piece I've been searching for.

6. Falling for you was the best plunge I ever took.

7. With you, time seems to freeze.

8. You're sweeter than honey itself.

9. Your presence brings endless smiles to my face.

10. Your mesmerizing eyes have me spellbound.

11. Your beauty captivated me, but it's your heart that stole mine.

12. Whether it's day or night, you're mine every moment.

13. Love seemed absurd until it became all about you.

14. Among billions of smiles, yours is my favorite.

15. You've taken a slice of my heart, bae.

16. Life's joys are amplified with you by my side.

17. My love for you surpasses even chocolate.

18. It's just us, bae.

19. You're the peanut butter to my jelly.

20. Without you, I'd be lost.