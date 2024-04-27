77 Broken Heart Quotes To Help You Heal

"Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." — Marilyn Monroe

"You can love someone so much, but you can never love people as much as you can miss them." — John Green

"The heart will break, but broken love on." — Lord Byron

"The cure for a broken heart is simple, my lady. A hot bath and a good night's sleep." — Margaret George

"When you are in love, and you get hurt, it's like a cut — it will heal, but there will always be a scar." — Soo Jie

"Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all." — Alfred Lord Tennyson

"Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness." — Steve Maraboli

"I'd rather love a million times and have my heart broken every time than hold a permanently empty heart forever." — H.C. Paye

"Some people are going to leave, but that's not the end of your story. That's the end of their part in your story." — Faraaz Kazi

"When we are in love, we are convinced nobody else will do. But as time goes, others do do, and often do do, much much better." — Coco J. Ginger

"Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities." — Patti Roberts

"Sadness flies away on the wings of time." — Jean De La Fontaine

"It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise." — Sara Teasdale

"And they can't understand, what hurts more — missing the other person, or pretending not to." — Khadija Rupa

"It's amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces." — Ella Harper

"Perhaps someday I'll crawl back home, beaten, defeated. But not as long as I can make stories out of my heartbreak, beauty out of sorrow." — Sylvia Plath

“I think you are wrong to want a heart. It makes most people unhappy. If you only knew it, you are in luck not to have a heart.” ― L. Frank Baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

“Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don't.” ― Stephen King, Hearts in Atlantis

“Loving you was like going to war; I never came back the same.” — Warsan Shire

“The hottest love has the coldest end.” — Socrates

“You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.” — Henny Youngman

“There is something bleak and barren about a world that is missing the person who knows you best.” — Jodi Piccoult, The Book of Two Ways

“Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality.” — Emily Dickinson, 809

“Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs.” — Miss Piggy

“I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart.” — Julia Roberts

“My heart no longer felt as if it belonged to me. It now felt as if it had been stolen, torn from my chest by someone who wanted no part of it.” — Meredith Taylor, Churning Water

“To fall in love is awfully simple, but to fall out of love is simply awful.” — Bess Myerson

“A relationship, I think, is like a shark. You know? It has to constantly move forward or it dies. And I think what we got on our hands is a dead shark.” — Alvy Singer, Annie Hall

“So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” ― E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

“Stab the body and it heals, but injure the heart and the wound lasts a lifetime.”― Mineko Iwasaki

“I think heartbreak is something you learn to live with as opposed to learn to forget.” — Kate Winslet

“It is strange how often a heart must be broken. Before the years can make it wise.” ― Sara Teasdale, The Collected Poems

“My tongue will tell the anger of my heart, or else my heart, concealing it, will break.” — William Shakespeare, Taming of the Shrew

“Back then, in those first days, I was so alone that every day was like eating my own heart.” — Junot Diaz, This is How You Lose Her

“Thinking of you is a poison I drink often.” — Atticus

“The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.” — Carroll Bryant

“I’d rather have a broken arm than a broken heart.” — Christie Brinkley

“I don't think anyone can give you advice when you've got a broken heart.”

“Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” ― Kahlil Gibran

“Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated.” — Alphonse de Lamartine

“Love hurts worse than getting slammed by a 250-pound linebacker.” — Miranda Kenneally

“The broken heart. You think you will die, but you keep living, day after day after terrible day.” — Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

“My feet will want to walk to where you are sleeping but I shall go on living.” — Pablo Neruda

“When your heart is broken, you plant seeds in the cracks and you pray for rain.” — Andrea Gibson

“The greatest tragedy of life is not that men perish, but that they cease to love.” — W. Somerset Maugham

“Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn’t it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up.” — Neil Gaiman