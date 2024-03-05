8 Empowering Films Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Women: International Women's Day 2024

Powerful films can show the diverse lives of women, breaking stereotypes and amplifying their voices. These stories, while seemingly simple, capture the essence of who women are. On International Women's Day, we celebrate not just their achievements and struggles, but also their very being.
Cinema serves as a powerful platform for these narratives, and Bollywood has been a leading force in portraying the multifaceted experiences of women on screen. From defying societal expectations to embracing independence, Bollywood offers a rich collection of female-centered films that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. These films serve as a reminder to appreciate the women who enrich our lives.
8 movies you should watch in International Women’s Day 2024
Kahaani
Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh
Starring: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Indraneil Sengupta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saswata Chatterjee
Plot Summary: Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, embarks on a journey from London to Kolkata in search of her missing husband. Despite uncovering various clues, she finds herself at dead ends, realizing there's more to the mystery than meets the eye.
About the Film: Vidya Balan received widespread acclaim and numerous awards for her portrayal of Vidya Bagchi.
IMDB rating: 8.1
NH10
Starring: Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval
Plot Summary: During a road trip, married couple Meera and Arjun witness an honor killing in Haryana, carried out by a powerful gangster. When the criminals target them for retaliation, Meera must take matters into her own hands to seek justice.
About the Film: This marked Anushka Sharma's debut as a producer.
IMDB rating: 7.2
Dear Zindagi
Directed by: Gauri Shinde
Starring: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur
Plot Summary: Kaira, a young woman in her twenties, grapples with career setbacks and heartbreak, leading to insomnia. Seeking help, she turns to Dr. Jehangir Khan, a psychologist who employs unconventional methods to aid her. Thought-provoking and relatable, the film captures the essence of youth.
About the Film: Shah Rukh Khan plays a supporting role in the movie.
IMDB rating: 7.4
English Vinglish
Directed by: Gauri Shinde
Starring: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, Sujata Kumar, Mehdi Nebbou
Plot Summary: Shashi, a homemaker known for her expertise in making laddoos, faces ridicule from her family for her inability to speak English. Determined to overcome this obstacle, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finding empowerment and reaffirming her role as a mother and wife.
About the Film: This marked director Gauri Shinde's directorial debut.
IMDB rating: 7.8
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Starring: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh
Plot Summary: Betrayed and trafficked into a brothel, a young woman seizes control of her fate and rises to power, leveraging her connections in the underworld to ensure justice and equality for the women under her care.
About the Film: Based on the real-life story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, this film portrays her remarkable journey.
IMDB rating: 7.8
Queen
Directed by: Vikas Bahl
Starring: Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, Rajkummar Rao
Plot Summary: Rani's life takes an unexpected turn when her wedding is called off. Determined to discover herself and break free from societal expectations, she embarks on a solo honeymoon to Europe. Along the way, she encounters a series of adventures that challenge her beliefs and redefine her identity.
About the Film: The highly successful movie is set to receive a sequel, confirmed by director Vikas Bahl. Kangana Ranaut will reprise her role as Rani in the film, which will be released a decade after the original.
IMDB rating: 8.1
Piku
Directed by: Shoojit Sircar
Starring: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Plot Summary: Piku, a devoted daughter, grapples with balancing her career ambitions with the responsibility of caring for her elderly father.
About the Film: Deepika Padukone earned the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in this film, despite also being nominated for her performance in Bajirao Mastani the same year.
IMDB rating: 7.6
Why do we celebrate women's empowerment Day?
It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.
What is women's empowerment principles?
The Women's Empowerment Principles are a set of Principles for business offering guidance on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community.
What is a better word for empowerment?
The giving or delegation of power; authority. This government believes strongly in the empowerment of women. Synonyms. enabling. equipping.