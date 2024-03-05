Lifestyle

8 Empowering Films Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Women: International Women's Day 2024

Bollywood boasts a treasure trove of films that celebrate the multifaceted nature of womanhood. These movies, with their diverse narratives, serve as powerful tributes to women's strength, resilience, and the fight for equality. To commemorate International Women's Day, here's a curated list of Bollywood films that showcase the extraordinary journeys and experiences of women, making it a perfect addition to your watchlist.
International Women's Day 2024
International Women's Day 2024
Pratidin Bureau

Powerful films can show the diverse lives of women, breaking stereotypes and amplifying their voices. These stories, while seemingly simple, capture the essence of who women are. On International Women's Day, we celebrate not just their achievements and struggles, but also their very being.

Cinema serves as a powerful platform for these narratives, and Bollywood has been a leading force in portraying the multifaceted experiences of women on screen. From defying societal expectations to embracing independence, Bollywood offers a rich collection of female-centered films that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. These films serve as a reminder to appreciate the women who enrich our lives.

8 movies you should watch in International Women’s Day 2024

1. Kahaani

2. NH10

3. Dear Zindagi

4. English Vinglish

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi

6. Queen

7. Piku

8. Mardaani


Kahaani

Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh

Starring: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Indraneil Sengupta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saswata Chatterjee

Plot Summary: Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, embarks on a journey from London to Kolkata in search of her missing husband. Despite uncovering various clues, she finds herself at dead ends, realizing there's more to the mystery than meets the eye.

About the Film: Vidya Balan received widespread acclaim and numerous awards for her portrayal of Vidya Bagchi.

IMDB rating: 8.1

NH10

Starring: Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval

Plot Summary: During a road trip, married couple Meera and Arjun witness an honor killing in Haryana, carried out by a powerful gangster. When the criminals target them for retaliation, Meera must take matters into her own hands to seek justice.

About the Film: This marked Anushka Sharma's debut as a producer.

IMDB rating: 7.2

Dear Zindagi

Directed by: Gauri Shinde

Starring: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Plot Summary: Kaira, a young woman in her twenties, grapples with career setbacks and heartbreak, leading to insomnia. Seeking help, she turns to Dr. Jehangir Khan, a psychologist who employs unconventional methods to aid her. Thought-provoking and relatable, the film captures the essence of youth.

About the Film: Shah Rukh Khan plays a supporting role in the movie.

IMDB rating: 7.4

English Vinglish

Directed by: Gauri Shinde

Starring: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, Sujata Kumar, Mehdi Nebbou

Plot Summary: Shashi, a homemaker known for her expertise in making laddoos, faces ridicule from her family for her inability to speak English. Determined to overcome this obstacle, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finding empowerment and reaffirming her role as a mother and wife.

About the Film: This marked director Gauri Shinde's directorial debut.

 IMDB rating: 7.8 

 Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Starring: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh

Plot Summary: Betrayed and trafficked into a brothel, a young woman seizes control of her fate and rises to power, leveraging her connections in the underworld to ensure justice and equality for the women under her care.

About the Film: Based on the real-life story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, this film portrays her remarkable journey.

IMDB rating: 7.8 

Queen

Directed by: Vikas Bahl

Starring: Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, Rajkummar Rao

Plot Summary: Rani's life takes an unexpected turn when her wedding is called off. Determined to discover herself and break free from societal expectations, she embarks on a solo honeymoon to Europe. Along the way, she encounters a series of adventures that challenge her beliefs and redefine her identity.

About the Film: The highly successful movie is set to receive a sequel, confirmed by director Vikas Bahl. Kangana Ranaut will reprise her role as Rani in the film, which will be released a decade after the original.

IMDB rating: 8.1

 Piku

Directed by: Shoojit Sircar

Starring: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Plot Summary: Piku, a devoted daughter, grapples with balancing her career ambitions with the responsibility of caring for her elderly father.

About the Film: Deepika Padukone earned the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in this film, despite also being nominated for her performance in Bajirao Mastani the same year.

IMDB rating: 7.6

Q

Why do we celebrate women's empowerment Day?

A

It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. 

Q

What is women's empowerment principles?

A

The Women's Empowerment Principles are a set of Principles for business offering guidance on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Q

What is a better word for empowerment?

A

The giving or delegation of power; authority. This government believes strongly in the empowerment of women. Synonyms. enabling. equipping.

8 Empowering Films
Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Women

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lifestyle>>lifestyle/8-empowering-films-celebrating-the-strength-and-resilience-of-women-international-womens-day-2024
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com