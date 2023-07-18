80+ Bible Verses about family: Lines about family

Bible Verses about family: The concept of family holds a special place in the scriptures of the Bible. Throughout its pages, the Bible offers profound wisdom, guidance, and encouragement regarding the significance of family relationships, the roles of parents and children, the blessings of unity, and the power of love within the family unit. From the very beginning, when God created Adam and Eve, to the teachings of Jesus Christ, the importance of family is consistently emphasized. In this collection of 80+ Bible verses about family, we explore the profound truths and timeless principles that can strengthen and nurture the bonds of family. These verses remind us of the value of honoring parents, raising children in godliness, fostering love and unity, and seeking God's guidance for harmonious family life. Whether you are a parent, a child, a spouse, or a sibling, these verses offer insight and inspiration to navigate the joys and challenges of family relationships in accordance with God's design. May these verses encourage, guide, and inspire you to build a strong, loving, and God-centered family.



Genesis 2:24: "Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh."

Ephesians 6:1-3: "Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. 'Honor your father and mother' (this is the first commandment with a promise), 'that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.'"

Proverbs 22:6: "Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it."

Joshua 24:15: "But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."

Psalm 127:3: "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward."

Colossians 3:20: "Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord."

Proverbs 17:6: "Grandchildren are the crown of the aged, and the glory of children is their fathers."

Psalm 103:17-18: "But the steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him, and his righteousness to children's children, to those who keep his covenant and remember to do his commandments."

Proverbs 31:10: "An excellent wife who can find? She is far more precious than jewels."

Psalm 128:1-2: "Blessed is everyone who fears the Lord, who walks in his ways! You shall eat the fruit of the labor of your hands; you shall be blessed, and it shall be well with you."

Proverbs 1:8-9: "Hear, my son, your father's instruction, and forsake not your mother's teaching, for they are a graceful garland for your head and pendants for your neck."

1 Timothy 5:8: "But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever."

Psalm 133:1: "Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity!"

Ephesians 5:22-33: "Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her..."

Deuteronomy 6:6-7: "And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise."

Genesis 18:19: "For I have chosen him, that he may command his children and his household after him to keep the way of the Lord by doing righteousness and justice, so that the Lord may bring to Abraham what he has promised him."

Proverbs 23:22: "Listen to your father who gave you life, and do not despise your mother when she is old."

1 Corinthians 13:4-7: "Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things."

Psalm 68:6: "God sets the solitary in families; he brings out those who are bound into prosperity; but the rebellious dwell in a dry land."

Proverbs 15:20: "A wise son makes a glad father, but a foolish man despises his mother."

Ephesians 6:4: "Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord."

Proverbs 14:1: "The wisest of women builds her house, but folly with her own hands tears it down."

Mark 10:6-9: "But from the beginning of creation, 'God made them male and female.' 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.' So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate."

Exodus 20:12: "Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you."

Proverbs 11:29: "Whoever troubles his own household will inherit the wind, and the fool will be servant to the wise of heart."

Psalm 128:3: "Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table."

Colossians 3:21: "Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged."

Proverbs 31:26: "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue."

Matthew 12:48-50: "But he replied to the man who told him, 'Who is my mother, and who are my brothers?' And stretching out his hand toward his disciples, he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers! For whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.'"

1 Peter 3:1-2: "Likewise, wives, be subject to your own husbands, so that even if some do not obey the word, they may be won without a word by the conduct of their wives, when they see your respectful and pure conduct."

Psalm 103:13: "As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him."

1 Timothy 3:12: "Let deacons each be the husband of one wife, managing their children and their own households well."

Proverbs 30:17: "The eye that mocks a father and scorns to obey a mother will be picked out by the ravens of the valley and eaten by the vultures."

Psalm 128:4: "Behold, thus shall the man be blessed who fears the Lord."

Romans 12:10: "Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor."

Psalm 139:13-14: "For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well."

Proverbs 19:18: "Discipline your son, for there is hope; do not set your heart on putting him to death."

Colossians 3:13: "Bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive."

Psalm 133:3: "It is like the dew of Hermon, which falls on the mountains of Zion! For there the Lord has commanded the blessing, life forevermore."

Ephesians 5:25: "Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her."

Proverbs 22:15: "Folly is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline drives it far from him."

Romans 15:5-6: "May the God of endurance and encouragement grant you to live in such harmony with one another, in accord with Christ Jesus, that together you may with one voice glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ."

Psalm 127:1: "Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain."

Titus 2:4-5: "And so train the young women to love their husbands and children, to be self-controlled, pure, working at home, kind, and submissive to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be reviled."

Proverbs 13:24: "Whoever spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is diligent to discipline him."

1 Corinthians 7:2: "But because of the temptation to sexual immorality, each man should have his own wife and each woman her own husband."

Ephesians 4:32: "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."

Proverbs 31:28: "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her."

Matthew 18:15: "If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother."

1 Peter 4:8-9: "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins. Show hospitality to one another without grumbling."

Genesis 12:1-3: "Now the Lord said to Abram, 'Go from your country and your kindred and your father's house to the land that I will show you. And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.'"

Romans 12:16: "Live in harmony with one another. Do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly. Never be wise in your own sight."

1 Peter 3:7: "Likewise, husbands, live with your wives in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman as the weaker vessel, since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered."

1 Timothy 3:4-5: "He must manage his own household well, with all dignity keeping his children submissive, for if someone does not know how to manage his own household, how will he care for God's church?"

Psalm 128:5: "The Lord bless you from Zion! May you see the prosperity of Jerusalem all the days of your life!"

Matthew 19:4-6: "He answered, 'Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh'? So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.'"

1 Corinthians 16:14: "Let all that you do be done in love."

Proverbs 22:28: "Do not move the ancient landmark that your fathers have set."

Matthew 7:12: "So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets."

Psalm 78:4: "We will not hide them from their children, but tell to the coming generation the glorious deeds of the Lord, and his might, and the wonders that he has done."

Romans 12:18: "If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all."

Ephesians 6:2: "Honor your father and mother (this is the first commandment with a promise)."

Proverbs 20:7: "The righteous who walks in his integrity— blessed are his children after him!"

1 Corinthians 13:13: "So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love."

Psalm 78:5-7: "He established a testimony in Jacob and appointed a law in Israel, which he commanded our fathers to teach to their children, that the next generation might know them, the children yet unborn, and arise and tell them to their children, so that they should set their hope in God and not forget the works of God, but keep his commandments..."

Luke 11:11-13: "What father among you, if his son asks for a fish, will instead of a fish give him a serpent; or if he asks for an egg, will give him a scorpion? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!"

Galatians 5:22-23: "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law."

Proverbs 23:24: "The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who fathers a wise son will be glad in him."

Matthew 10:37: "Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me."

Romans 13:8: "Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law."

Proverbs 17:17: "A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity."

1 John 4:19: "We love because he first loved us."

Psalm 112:1-2: "Praise the Lord! Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, who greatly delights in his commandments! His offspring will be mighty in the land; the generation of the upright will be blessed."

1 Corinthians 13:1-3: "If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing."

Ephesians 4:2-3: "With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace."

Proverbs 14:26: "In the fear of the Lord one has strong confidence, and his children will have a refuge."

Matthew 19:14: "But Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.'"

Romans 8:15: "For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, 'Abba! Father!'"

Colossians 3:13-14: "Bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony."

Psalm 103:17: "But the steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him, and his righteousness to children's children."

Ephesians 6:1: "Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right."

Proverbs 12:7: "The wicked are overthrown and are no more, but the house of the righteous will stand."

Matthew 12:49-50: "And stretching out his hand toward his disciples, he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers! For whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.'"

Psalm 128:6: "May you see your children's children! Peace be upon Israel!"

1 Timothy 5:4: "But if a widow has children or grandchildren, let them first learn to show godliness to their own household and to make some return to their parents, for this is pleasing in the sight of God."

Romans 12:10: "Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor."

Proverbs 6:20: "My son, keep your father's commandment, and forsake not your mother's teaching."

Colossians 3:20: "Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord."

Proverbs 31:27: "She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness."

Hebrews 13:4: "Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous."

Psalm 103:13: "As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him."

Proverbs 23:24-25: "The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who fathers a wise son will be glad in him. Let your father and mother be glad; let her who bore you rejoice."

1 Peter 3:1-7: "Likewise, wives, be subject to your own husbands, so that even if some do not obey the word, they may be won without a word by the conduct of their wives, when they see your respectful and pure conduct... Likewise, husbands, live with your wives in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman as the weaker vessel, since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered."

Proverbs 31:10-11: "An excellent wife who can find? She is far more precious than jewels. The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain."

Psalm 78:6-7: "That the next generation might know them, the children yet unborn, and arise and tell them to their children, so that they should set their hope in God and not forget the works of God, but keep his commandments."

Ephesians 6:4: "Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord."

Proverbs 31:28-29: "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'"

John 15:12: "This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you."

Proverbs 15:17: "Better is a dinner of herbs where love is than a fattened ox and hatred with it."