90 Heartwarming Father-Daughter Quotes & Sayings to Make This Father's Day Special

This year, daughters everywhere are gearing up to celebrate their dads in the most special ways, including finding the perfect father-daughter quotes.

First things first: finding that ideal Father's Day gift. Then, it's all about crafting those Instagram captions for those adorable throwback pics. Of course, don't forget to select a heartfelt card (we've got you covered on what to write inside!). And lastly, rehearse a few of these quotes to share with your dad on his big day.

Feeling a bit overwhelmed? No need to stress – we've put together the ultimate collection of father-daughter quotes to help you express your love and gratitude. Whether your dad is your biological father, stepfather, grandfather, or another significant figure in your life, we've curated the perfect mix of short, inspirational, and heartfelt messages to truly make him feel cherished this holiday.

Funny Quotes About Fathers and Daughters

1. "Dad, I can never repay you. Literally."

2. "Raising kids may be a thankless job, but at least the pay sucks." — Jim Gaffigan

3. "I wouldn't want to roll my eyes at anyone else's jokes."

4. "If at first you don't succeed, call your dad."

5. "He's awesome, but you know what they say: like father, like daughter."

6. "Five-star dad ⭐️. Would listen to his dad jokes again."

7. "I'll always be your little girl, even though I'm taller than you now."

8. "Ask him about the day he taught me to drive."

9. "One day you're going to put the 'grand' in 'grandpa'!"

10. "My fingers may be small, but I've got my dad wrapped around them."

11. "Dad, I wish I inherited your ability to fall asleep anywhere anytime."

12. "Dad. He can play like a kid, give advice like a friend, and protect like a bodyguard."

13. "It doesn't matter how manly you are, when your little girl wants to have a fairy tea party, you have to join."

14. "Dad: Spider Killing Superhero"

15. "It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping." — John Sinor

16. "I smile because you’re my father. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it."

17. "Dad, you’ve always been the coolest – like all those times you said ‘yes’ when Mom said ‘no.’"

18. "I wouldn't trade my dad for anything. Then again, no one has offered me anything yet."

19. "Life doesn't come with instructions, but it does come with a dad who always answers my calls."

20. "You are the luckiest dad in the world. I'd love to have me as a daughter."

Inspiring Father-Daughter Quotes to Warm Your Heart

1. "There's something like a line of gold thread running through a man's words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets long enough for you to pick it up in your hands and weave it into a cloth that feels like love itself." — John Gregory Brown

2. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." — Jim Valvano

3. "He was a father. That's what a father does. Eases the burdens of those he loves." — George Saunders

4. "It was my father who taught me to value myself. He told me I was uncommonly beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life." — Dawn French

5. “In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown.” – Unknown

6. “A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.” – Dr. James Dobson

7. “The smile of a daughter is the secret purpose of every father.” — Unknown

8. “She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” — Harper Lee, Go Set a Watchman

9. “I am my father’s daughter, and I am not afraid of anything.” — Elizabeth I, Elizabeth

10. "A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." – Unknown

11. “He gives her the best gift a woman can get in this world: protection. And the little girl learns to trust the man in her life.” — Adriana Trigiani, Big Stone Gap

12. "A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives." — Ama H. Vanniarachchy

Touching Father-Daughter Quotes That'll Warm Your Heart

1. "A girl's first true love is her father." — Marisol Santiago

2. "The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." — Antoine Francis Prevost

3. "You're simply the best." — Tina Turner

4. "Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero." — Bindi Irwin

5. "They don't make men like my daddy anymore." — Loretta Lynn

6. "Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter." — Joseph Addison

7. "I love my daddy. My daddy's everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad." — Lady Gaga

8. "When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that's happened that day just melts away." — Hugh Jackman

9. "A daughter may outgrow your lap but she'll never outgrow your heart."

10. "Nobody in this world can love a girl more than her father." — Michael Ratnadeepak

11. "Dear Daddy, no matter where I go in life, you'll always be my number one man."

12. “My Daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun.” — Bindi Irwin

13. “To her, the name of father was another name for love.” — Fanny Fern

14. “A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.”

15. “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

16. “My father, he was like the rock, the guy you went to with every problem.” — Gwyneth Paltrow

17. “Being a daddy’s girl is like having a permanent armor for the rest of your life.” — Marinela Reka

18. "My dear father; my dear friend; the best and wisest man I ever knew, who taught me many lessons and showed me many things as we went together along the country by-ways." — Sarah Orne Jewett

19. "I love my father as the stars—he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart." — Terri Guillemets

20. "Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian and simply being there every time I need a hug." — Agatha Stephanie Lin