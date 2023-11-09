All about Diwali 2023: Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, and more

Diwali 2023: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a significant and widely celebrated Hindu festival in India. It is a five-day extravaganza that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This article delves into the Diwali 2023 date, its significance, and the customs associated with it, along with information on the five days of Diwali in 2023.
According to the ancient Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya, which is the 15th day of the Kartik month. In 2023, Diwali falls on Sunday, November 12, marking this auspicious occasion.
Amidst the ongoing festive season, India is gearing up to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Diwali, also referred to as Deepavali, is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2023. This celebration encapsulates the victory of virtue over vice, the illumination of darkness, and the resurgence of hope.
The Laxmi Puja, a crucial part of Diwali celebrations, is scheduled for November 12, with the muhurat (auspicious time) for Laxmi Puja being from 05:19 pm to 07:19 pm. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 02:44 pm on November 12 and ends at 02:56 pm on November 13.
Diwali and Deepavali are two names for the same festival. The distinction lies in regional and linguistic variations. Diwali is the more commonly used term in North India and English-language contexts. On the other hand, Deepavali is predominantly used in South India and some Southeast Asian countries with significant Indian populations. It derives from the Sanskrit words "Deepa" (lamp or light) and "Avali" (a row or a series), signifying the rows of lamps and lights lit during the festival.
Diwali is celebrated with a series of rituals and customs:
Dhanteras: Buying new utensils and jewelry, worshiping Lord Dhanvantari.
Choti Diwali: Cleaning homes, worshiping Lord Hanuman and Goddess Kali.
Diwali (Laxmi Puja): Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi, lighting diyas, and candles.
Govardhan Puja: Worshiping Lord Krishna and offering food.
Bhai Dooj: Celebrating the bond between siblings.