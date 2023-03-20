Lifestyle

International Day of Happiness 2023: History & Significance

Pratidin Bureau

A worldwide commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Happiness is being orchestrated by Action for Happiness, a non-profit movement comprising individuals from 160 nations, aided by a coalition of like-minded organizations. This initiative, which began in 2013, serves to acknowledge the significance of joy in the lives of individuals globally.

The pursuit of happiness is a paramount human objective, as affirmed by the United Nations General Assembly, which has called for a more comprehensive, impartial, and balanced strategy for economic growth that fosters the well-being and felicity of all people. In 2015, the United Nations unveiled the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which strive to eradicate poverty, decrease inequality, and safeguard our planet - three vital elements that contribute to human well-being and happiness.

Background and Purpose behind the celebration of the International Day of Happiness.

The International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations General Assembly in resolution 66/281 on July 12, 2012, in recognition of the universal desire for happiness and well-being in people's lives around the world. The resolution emphasized the importance of these goals in achieving public policy goals and acknowledged the need for an all-encompassing, just, and balanced strategy for economic growth that promotes sustainable development, eliminates poverty and improves the happiness and well-being of everyone.

Bhutan, a country famous for choosing to adopt the goal of Gross National Happiness instead of Gross National Product, was the driving force behind this motion. Bhutan is a country that has understood the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s. Bhutan hosted a High-Level Meeting on "Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm" during the General Assembly's 66th session.

International Day of Happiness

