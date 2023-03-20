International Day of Happiness 2023: History & Significance

A worldwide commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Happiness is being orchestrated by Action for Happiness, a non-profit movement comprising individuals from 160 nations, aided by a coalition of like-minded organizations. This initiative, which began in 2013, serves to acknowledge the significance of joy in the lives of individuals globally.
The pursuit of happiness is a paramount human objective, as affirmed by the United Nations General Assembly, which has called for a more comprehensive, impartial, and balanced strategy for economic growth that fosters the well-being and felicity of all people. In 2015, the United Nations unveiled the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which strive to eradicate poverty, decrease inequality, and safeguard our planet - three vital elements that contribute to human well-being and happiness.
The International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations General Assembly in resolution 66/281 on July 12, 2012, in recognition of the universal desire for happiness and well-being in people's lives around the world. The resolution emphasized the importance of these goals in achieving public policy goals and acknowledged the need for an all-encompassing, just, and balanced strategy for economic growth that promotes sustainable development, eliminates poverty and improves the happiness and well-being of everyone.
Bhutan, a country famous for choosing to adopt the goal of Gross National Happiness instead of Gross National Product, was the driving force behind this motion. Bhutan is a country that has understood the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s. Bhutan hosted a High-Level Meeting on "Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm" during the General Assembly's 66th session.