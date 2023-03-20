International Day of Happiness 2023: History & Significance

A worldwide commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Happiness is being orchestrated by Action for Happiness, a non-profit movement comprising individuals from 160 nations, aided by a coalition of like-minded organizations. This initiative, which began in 2013, serves to acknowledge the significance of joy in the lives of individuals globally.

The pursuit of happiness is a paramount human objective, as affirmed by the United Nations General Assembly, which has called for a more comprehensive, impartial, and balanced strategy for economic growth that fosters the well-being and felicity of all people. In 2015, the United Nations unveiled the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which strive to eradicate poverty, decrease inequality, and safeguard our planet - three vital elements that contribute to human well-being and happiness.