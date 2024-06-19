Ambubachi mela 2024: Date and Time, History & all the important information

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu festival celebrated enthusiastically at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. This significant event, deeply rooted in Tantric traditions, marks the period when the goddess Kamakhya is believed to undergo her annual menstrual cycle. The festival, often called the 'Mahakumbh of the East,' celebrates the goddess's fertility and the creative power of womanhood.

According to the Department of Tourism, Government of Assam, the Ambubachi Mela is one of the largest congregations in eastern India. As the most important festival at the Kamakhya Temple, it occurs annually in June. This festival emphasizes performing austerities and engaging in Shakti rituals, reflecting the belief that Kamakhya embodies the mother cult, Shakti.

During the Ambubachi period, which spans from the seventh to the tenth day of the Hindu month of Asadha, the temple doors are closed to signify the belief that Goddess Kamakhya is undergoing her menstrual cycle. On the twelfth day, the temple reopens with a grand ceremony, followed by a large fair on the temple grounds. This period is marked by deep reverence and a variety of rituals that attract a multitude of devotees, making it a significant cultural and spiritual event.

Ambubachi Mela: A Grand Celebration at Kamakhya Temple

As per the Department of Tourism, Government of Assam, the Ambubachi Mela stands as one of the largest gatherings in eastern India.

This prominent festival at the Kamakhya Temple takes place every June and is renowned for its emphasis on performing austerities and engaging in Shakti rituals, embodying the belief that Kamakhya represents the mother cult, Shakti.

The Ambubachi period spans from the seventh to the tenth day of the Hindu month of Asadha, during which the temple doors are closed to symbolize the belief that Goddess Kamakhya is experiencing her annual menstrual cycle.

On the twelfth day, the temple reopens with an elaborate ceremony, followed by a grand fair on the temple premises. This period is characterized by deep reverence and various rituals, drawing a vast number of devotees and making it a significant cultural and spiritual occasion.

The Story Behind Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple

The story of Maa Kamakhya Devi is a captivating blend of mythology and spirituality. According to legend, Sati, the first consort of Lord Shiva, sacrificed herself because her father, Daksha, disrespected her husband. Overcome with grief, Lord Shiva carried her body across the world. As he wandered, parts of her body fell at various locations, which are now revered as Shakti Peethas. The Kamakhya Temple marks the spot where her yoni (womb) fell, symbolizing the seat of divine feminine power and fertility.

This temple holds immense significance for devotees who seek blessings related to fertility, marriage, and overall well-being. It is considered one of the most important Shakti Peethas, and pilgrims visit to honor the goddess Kamakhya, believing in her power to grant their wishes and bring prosperity into their lives. The Kamakhya Temple, therefore, stands not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of the divine feminine and the cycle of life and creation.

Why do people visits kamakhya temple during Ambubachi Mela?

Embarking on a journey to the Ambubachi Mela presents a remarkable opportunity to immerse yourself in one of India's most significant and spiritually charged festivals. This extraordinary event offers a rare glimpse into Tantric traditions and the worship of the divine feminine, enriching your understanding of ancient spiritual practices.

The Ambubachi Mela is not merely a religious gathering; it is a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of spirituality, culture, and community. As you walk amidst the bustling crowds, you'll find yourself captivated by the palpable energy and devotion that permeates the air.

Whether you seek spiritual enlightenment, cultural enrichment, or simply wish to marvel at the grandeur of the Kamakhya Temple, the Ambubachi Mela beckons you with its irresistible allure. Here, amidst the throngs of pilgrims and the sacred rituals, you'll discover a sanctuary for the soul—a space where ancient traditions converge with modern-day aspirations.

As you witness the colorful festivities and partake in the rituals, you'll be transported to a realm where time seems to stand still, and the boundaries between the mundane and the divine blur. The Ambubachi Mela promises an unforgettable experience that will inspire, rejuvenate, and leave an indelible imprint on your heart and soul.

Experience the Ambubachi Mela: A Spiritual experirence at Kamakhya Temple

The Ambubachi Mela transforms the Kamakhya Temple into a vibrant hub of spiritual fervor and devotion. As the temple closes its doors for three days to mark the goddess's menstruation, a plethora of rituals unfold amidst an atmosphere charged with reverence.

During these sacred days, devotees partake in fasting, offering special prayers, and immersing themselves in meditation to connect with the divine energy of Kamakhya. The closure of the temple symbolizes a period of introspection and purification, inviting devotees to delve deep into their spiritual journey.

Upon the grand reopening of the temple, a spectacle unfolds as thousands of pilgrims flock to offer prayers and seek blessings. The air is thick with devotion, heightened by the presence of Sadhus and Tantrics who infuse the festival with mystique and ancient wisdom.

As devotees receive Prasad, blessed offerings from the divine, traditional music fills the air, and vibrant dance performances add to the festive spirit. The Ambubachi Mela is not merely a religious event; it is a profound spiritual experience that transcends time and space, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of all who partake in its sacred rituals and celebrations.

Ambubachi Mela 2024: Schedule

June 22, 2024: Temple Closure Ceremony

The early hours mark the commencement of the goddess's menstruation period as the temple doors close. Devotees perform preliminary rituals and offer prayers in anticipation of the sacred period.



June 23-24, 2024: Seclusion Period

The temple remains closed as devotees observe a period of seclusion. Fasting, meditation, and special prayers are conducted outside the temple premises, fostering a sense of spiritual connection and introspection.

June 25, 2024: Preparation for Reopening

Priests and temple authorities engage in preparations for the upcoming reopening ceremony. Special rituals and cleansing ceremonies take place within the temple precincts, purifying the sacred space for the return of devotees.



June 26, 2024: Temple Reopening Ceremony

Amidst a grand ceremony, the temple doors swing open, welcoming devotees to partake in the revered rituals. With hearts filled with devotion, pilgrims enter to offer prayers, make offerings, and receive the blessed Prasad, symbolizing the goddess's divine grace and benevolence.

Kamakhya Temple Timings