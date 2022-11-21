Lifestyle

American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift Bags Artist Of The Year. List Of Winners

Taylor Swift takes home the biggest awards during this year's American Music Awards ceremony. See the complete list of awardees here.
American Music Awards 2022
The American Music Awards are the biggest fan-voted music ceremony in the world, and on Sunday, pop singer Taylor Swift took home the most coveted award by being named artist of the year. Miss Swift is no stranger to winning one major title after another during a single awards show.

Her fanbase is super-loyal and has never hesitated to vote for her generously. Taylor Swift was victorious in the American Music Awards 2022 winning Artist of the Year, Best Video, Best Female Pop Album, Best Country Artist, and Best Female Pop Artist.

The pop superstar was seen posing with all her shining trophies like a proud mother with her babies.

After releasing four studio albums and two re-recordings in the last three years, the Anti-Hero singer expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support.

"I cannot convey how incredible it is to me that I still do this and that you still care," she remarked during the Los Angeles ceremony.

Swift's Red reissue from 2012 won the award for best pop album. Following a falling out with her former record label, the 32-year-old singer has begun re-recording her older albums. She added, "I never expected or assumed my re-recorded CDs would mean anything to you, and I cannot tell you how much they mean to me."

List of winners of American Music Awards 2022

  • Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

  • New artist of the year: Dove Cameron

  • Collaboration of the year: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”

  • Favorite male pop artist: Harry Styles

  • Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

  • Favorite pop duo or group: BTS

  • Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” 

  • Favorite pop song: Harry Styles, “As It Was”

  • Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

  • Favorite male country artist: Morgan Wallen

  • Favorite female country artist:Taylor Swift

  • Favorite country group or duo: Dan & Shay

  • Favorite male hip-hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

  • Favorite female hip-hop artist: Nicki Minaj

  • Favorite hip-hop song: Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

  • Favorite male R&B artist: Chris Brown

  • Favorite female R&B artist: Beyoncé

  • Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

  • Favorite rock song: Måneskin, “Beggin’

  • Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

  • Favorite female Latin artist: Anitta

  • Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Wizkid

  • Favorite K-pop artist: BTS

Other non-televised awards of the night of American Music Awards 2022

  • Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

  • Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann

  • Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY

  • Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

  • Favorite touring artist: Coldplay

  • Favorite country album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

  • Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

  • Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"

  • Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé "Renaissance"

  • Favorite rock album: Ghost "Impera"

  • Favorite soundtrack: "ELVIS"

  • Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen "Wasted On You"

  • Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas" Marshmello

