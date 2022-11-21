American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift Bags Artist Of The Year. List Of Winners

The American Music Awards are the biggest fan-voted music ceremony in the world, and on Sunday, pop singer Taylor Swift took home the most coveted award by being named artist of the year. Miss Swift is no stranger to winning one major title after another during a single awards show.

Her fanbase is super-loyal and has never hesitated to vote for her generously. Taylor Swift was victorious in the American Music Awards 2022 winning Artist of the Year, Best Video, Best Female Pop Album, Best Country Artist, and Best Female Pop Artist.

The pop superstar was seen posing with all her shining trophies like a proud mother with her babies.