American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift Bags Artist Of The Year. List Of Winners

The American Music Awards are the biggest fan-voted music ceremony in the world, and on Sunday, pop singer Taylor Swift took home the most coveted award by being named artist of the year. Miss Swift is no stranger to winning one major title after another during a single awards show.
Her fanbase is super-loyal and has never hesitated to vote for her generously. Taylor Swift was victorious in the American Music Awards 2022 winning Artist of the Year, Best Video, Best Female Pop Album, Best Country Artist, and Best Female Pop Artist.
The pop superstar was seen posing with all her shining trophies like a proud mother with her babies.
After releasing four studio albums and two re-recordings in the last three years, the Anti-Hero singer expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support.
"I cannot convey how incredible it is to me that I still do this and that you still care," she remarked during the Los Angeles ceremony.
Swift's Red reissue from 2012 won the award for best pop album. Following a falling out with her former record label, the 32-year-old singer has begun re-recording her older albums. She added, "I never expected or assumed my re-recorded CDs would mean anything to you, and I cannot tell you how much they mean to me."
Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
New artist of the year: Dove Cameron
Collaboration of the year: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”
Favorite male pop artist: Harry Styles
Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group: BTS
Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite pop song: Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite male country artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite female country artist:Taylor Swift
Favorite country group or duo: Dan & Shay
Favorite male hip-hop artist: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite female hip-hop artist: Nicki Minaj
Favorite hip-hop song: Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Favorite male R&B artist: Chris Brown
Favorite female R&B artist: Beyoncé
Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite rock song: Måneskin, “Beggin’
Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite female Latin artist: Anitta
Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Wizkid
Favorite K-pop artist: BTS
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann
Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite touring artist: Coldplay
Favorite country album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"
Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé "Renaissance"
Favorite rock album: Ghost "Impera"
Favorite soundtrack: "ELVIS"
Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen "Wasted On You"
Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas" Marshmello
