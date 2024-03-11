Anticipated Ramadan Dates in UAE, Dubai, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Maldives, USA, UK, and More: Ramadan 2024

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is about to begin in March 2024. It's a time of immense importance for Muslims worldwide, marking the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This holy month is a chance for Muslims to focus on reflection, expressing gratitude, and strengthening their connection with Allah. Communities come together in preparation, organizing charity drives, communal evening meals (Iftars), and special programs to promote spiritual growth and unity among believers.

Ramadan, also spelled Ramadan or Ramzan, is a period of heightened devotion, increased charitable giving, seeking forgiveness, and engaging in special night prayers called Taraweeh. These additional prayers take place after the Isha prayer, the night prayer in Islam.

Ramadan spans either 29 or 30 days, determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. During this time, Muslims refrain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset each day until the month concludes. This sacred period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and communal unity fosters spiritual development, self-discipline, and empathy towards the less fortunate. Each day's fast, known as roza, concludes with the Iftar meal at sunset, followed by the Maghrib prayer.

According to current astronomical forecasts, Ramadan for the year 2024 is anticipated to start on March 11 and conclude on April 9. However, the precise timing of Ramadan might differ slightly across regions due to the sighting of the moon. As a result, Muslims globally are eagerly awaiting the official declaration of the start date from their local authorities or religious institutions.

Ramadan Start Dates for Various Countries (March 2024)

This list provides the starting dates for Ramadan in various countries in March 2024, corresponding to Ramadan 1445 in the Islamic calendar.

Countries starting Ramadan on March 11th:

Algeria

Bahrain

Dubai (UAE)

Kuwait

Lebanon

Maldives

Morocco

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

Turkey

UK

USA

Countries starting Ramadan on March 12th:

Bangladesh

Egypt

India

Indonesia

North Macedonia

Note: The exact start date of Ramadan can vary slightly depending on the official sighting of the crescent moon.