Bank Holidays During Holi 2024: Full List of States Where Banks Will Remain Closed on March 25

Bank Holidays on Holi: In observance of the Holi 2024 festival, both public and private banks will be closed on March 25 in various states across the country. March 2024 comprises a total of 14 bank holidays, encompassing all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.

Bank Holidays in March 2024: Here's the Full List

1. Chapchar Kut: March 1

2. Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri: March 8

3. Bihar Divas: March 22

4. Holi (Second Day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi: March 25

5. Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi: March 26

6. March 26: Banks closed in Odisha, Manipur, and Bihar

7. March 27: Banks closed in Bihar

8. March 29: Banks closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Srinagar

9. Good Friday: March 29

Online services will work

Despite the closure of banks for a total of 14 days in March, customers can still access online banking services throughout this period. Whether you have banking tasks to attend to on holidays or regular working days, online banking platforms enable you to conveniently manage your finances from the comfort of your home.

While physical branches may be closed, online services remain operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential banking functionalities such as fund transfers, bill payments, account inquiries, and more. Additionally, ATM services will continue to be available for cash withdrawals and other transactions.

Moreover, digital payment methods such as credit cards and debit cards offer a convenient alternative for making purchases and payments, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers during bank holidays.